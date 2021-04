Boris Johnson pictured breaking his own government’s rules on pub visit

The Prime Minister has been criticized by pub owners after he was photographed violating several covid rules. Boris Johnson visited a pub in Wolverhampton on Monday and was pictured chatting with customers while having a pint in the beer garden. But the photoshoot raised eyebrows, with many pointing out that the Prime Minister’s behavior does not comply with current rules on visits to reception facilities. Visitors to pubs are expected to be seated whenever they eat or drink and should wear face coverings when moving around the premises.





(Image: PA)

Government guidelines also state that people who do not live together should be two meters or one meter apart with attenuations. In the photos, Mr Johnson is standing with his pint of beer, and much closer to members of the public than the two-meter boards. He shared the photo of himself in the beer garden on Twitter, writing, “Great to be back at the pub and seeing so many people reunited with friends and family. “We’ve worked so hard to get to this point. Let’s keep going. Don’t forget the hands, face, space and fresh air.” It didn’t take long for those who work in the hospitality industry to react with “the alarm”. Peter Borg-Neal, founder of Oakman Inns, shared the photo and said: “I am a little alarmed by some of the images appearing in the media regarding behavior in pubs. “They don’t reflect reality. At @OakmanInns, we make sure that sort of thing doesn’t happen. The rules are clear – drinkers should be seated and stay with their own party.” Local brewery Beer Nouveau, which currently operates an outdoor taproom on North Western Street, wrote: “SIT THE F *** DOWN, WEAR YOUR F *** ING MASK, NO STOP BETWEEN TABLES, YOU ABSOLUTELY BLOCK. rules, what a surprise you think they don’t apply to you. “





(Image: PA)

Beerhouses Pubs tweeted: “Excuse me but I’m afraid you have to sit still with a drink. I know it’s a little silly but you know, those are the rules. At least you don’t need to. of a Scottish egg for a pint. time … “ Vanessa Bailey added: “So, great news! Looks like we * can * mingle with other tables and get up for a drink! Enjoy, everyone!” Official government guidelines for visiting hospitality establishments state: “In any establishment serving alcohol, customers will be required to order, be served, and sit-down eat / drink (” table service “). “ It also says, “Stay two meters away from people you don’t live with when possible, or one meter away with extra precautions in place (like wearing face masks …).” Mr Johnson was visiting the premises a week after the open-air hospitality facilities were allowed to reopen, in line with the government’s roadmap to come out of the lockdown. Earlier today, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer was kicked out of a pub by its owner. MEN approached number 10 for comment.







