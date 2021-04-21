Pakistan investigates shooting of prominent former journalist critical of military





FILE PHOTO: Absar Alam, then chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), attends a planning meeting with senior officials in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 1, 2016. REUTERS / Caren Firouz / File Photo reuters_tickers This content was posted on April 21, 2021 – 14:18 April 21, 2021 – 14:18

By Umar Farooq

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistani police on Wednesday opened an investigation into the shooting and injuries of a prominent former journalist and head of the state media regulator, who sharply criticized the military and its alleged interference in politics.

Absar Alam, in his 50s, was shot dead by a stranger in a park near his home in Islamabad on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

He headed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for two years under the leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who fell out with the military before being sacked by a court for corruption, which he denies.

Alam was shot in the ribs and was in hospital but out of danger, police said.

“I haven’t lost my mind, and I won’t lose my mind,” Alam said in a video message he recorded in a car as he drove to the hospital after the attack.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s relations with the press and broadcasters have grown increasingly strained since taking office after an election in 2018.

Opponents say Khan got his job through a crackdown on the media by the military, which has a history of involvement in Pakistani politics, including staging coups to oust civilian governments.

The military denies interfering in politics or involvement in the shooting.

“We vehemently deny it. The military has nothing to do with it,” the military’s Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) wing told Reuters.

Activists say the media crackdown since 2018 has left 3,000 journalists and other media workers out of work.

Alam alleged in a weekend tweet that the current head of the ISI army’s spy wing called him while he was head of PEMRA to restore live TV coverage local of an Islamist group. The Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) had suffocated Islamabad during the 2017 protests against the cartoons published in France depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

The TLP on Tuesday called for an end to violent anti-French protests across the country after the government called for a parliamentary vote on the expulsion of the French ambassador over the same issue.

Amnesty International and the Community to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on the authorities to investigate the shooting and find those responsible.

The shooting “highlights the dangerous climate all members of the press face in Pakistan if they dare to criticize the country’s powerful military,” said Steven Butler, CPJ’s Asia program coordinator.

Reporters Without Borders ranked Pakistan among the five deadliest countries for journalists in 2020, when four journalists were killed.

(Reporting by Umar Farooq; Writing and additional reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Nick Macfie)

