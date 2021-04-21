Erdoan criticizes main opposition CHP for constant references to coups

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Wednesday criticized the recent comments of Republican People’s Party (CHP) group vice-chairman Engin Altay, saying the president would face the same fate as the late Prime Minister Adnan Menders, who was executed after a coup in 1960.

Erdoan said such remarks were unnecessary as he was ready to put his life on the line for the sake of Turkey.

Speaking at the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday, Erdoan said: “He says he hopes my fate will be that of Menderes. You immoral, listen- me: we left wearing our shroud. We are not afraid of death. You are the one looking for a hole to escape when death is even mentioned. So, now, are you satisfied with Menderes’ fate? Because it was you who prepared this destiny. “

“I hope Erdoan doesn’t end up like him, (Menderes),” Altay said on a TV show Tuesday.

Playing the role of opponent for more than two decades now, the Turkish opposition, especially the CHP, has increasingly relied on undemocratic voices in recent times, as all attempts for a possible democratic victory have failed. nowadays. Turkish politics is going through a turbulent period as it has witnessed multiple anti-democratic reactions in just a few weeks in which several opposition figures have hinted at coup attempts as possible means of “salvation” of the seemingly endless cycle of being in the opponent. position. As a country with a long history of coup attempts, which have caused deep trauma in public memory, such attempts immediately raised eyebrows in Turkey not only from the government but also from the public criticizing the so-called political approach of the opposition.

Menderes was the third victim of Turkey’s first coup in 1960 when two ministers, Foreign Minister Fatin Rt Zorlu and Finance Minister Hasan Polatkan, were hanged a day before him. The 1960 coup set the stage for more military intervention in the country’s fragile democracy, but made Menderes an enduring figure in Turkish politics with his image as a common man whose life was interrupted. by the power of military tutelage over politics.

“Now do you remind us of the same fate?” Erdoan asked, “We saw this on July 15th, and we turned this country into a grave for those who prepared on July 15th.”

On the night of July 15, 2016, a small military junta, formed by members of the Glenist Terror Group (FET), attempted to overthrow the democratically elected government and assassinate Erdoan, who was on vacation in the district of Marmaris, in the southwest of Mula province. The coup plotters, who used heavy weapons including fighter jets, helicopters and tanks against pro-democracy citizens who poured into the streets, killed 251 people and injured nearly 2,200.

“Don’t stand up and say it will be my fate with your press conferences or something. We believe (in the Islamic faith) that ‘Every soul will taste death.’ But if there is has no such thing in your values, I don’t know. Yet you will taste it too, be aware of it. This is how we continue this journey. This journey is a journey to the homeland and it is a journey to revive this homeland. We said that our soul should be sacrificed in this way and we set out on this path “, continued Erdoan.





President and leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Recep Tayyip Erdoan speaks during his party’s group meeting at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (GNAT), in Ankara, in Turkey, April 21, 2021 (AFP Photo)

Other politicians have also criticized Altay’s remarks. Communications chief Fahrettin Altun said: “We always stand up against the enemies of the national will, who openly and desperately threaten Erdogan.” Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu also condemned the remarks, saying: “These are poor people who do not believe in politics, democracy and the nation, who still see the coup as a means of power.” AK Party spokesman Mer elik said: “We challenge those who threaten the national will with death. Don’t leave all you can behind.”

An investigation was also opened by the Supreme Council of Turkish Radio and Television (RTK) against the TV show on which Altay made the remarks.

Altay’s remarks came just a week after 104 retired admirals issued a controversial statement on the Montreux Convention, which was interpreted as a threat of a coup by many. After Turkey’s decision last month to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention, a European treaty to prevent and combat violence against women, with a presidential decree, he questioned whether the Turkey could withdraw from other international agreements in the same way. In a TV interview, Speaker of Parliament Mustafa entop said that technically it is possible and gave the example of the Montreux Convention regarding the Strait regime. Following discussions over ENTOP’s statements, 104 retired admirals issued a statement overnight, warning the government.

“We are of the opinion to refrain from any kind of rhetoric or action which could make the Montreux Convention … a subject of controversy,” they said.

The statement sparked strong condemnation from the ruling party and government officials, who drew a parallel with statements that accompanied past military takeovers in Turkey. The admirals responsible were also arrested and questioned, to be later released.

Coups d’etat are a hot topic in Turkey because the military, which has long viewed itself as the guarantor of the country’s secular constitution, has staged coups on several occasions in history. After the 1960 coup d’état in the late 1960s, Turkey went through difficult economic times that caused unrest across the country. On March 12, 1971, a military memorandum was issued to “restore order,” but it is widely referred to as the second military intervention in the Republican era 11 years after the 1960 coup.

September 12, 1980 was another date in the chronology of the coups in Turkey. We remember the coup that changed the lives of millions of people today for its torture, civilian ill-treatment and subsequent human rights violations. In the aftermath of the takeover, a range of undemocratic measures were taken, ranging from the shutdown of political parties to the banning of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) as well as the withdrawal of key politicians, who were briefly exiles, from the government. .

Although it did not involve murders, the postmodern coup of February 28, 1997 marked a turning point in the history of the young republic. The Turkish army, which at the time saw the slightest disturbance as a “legitimate” attempt to harm the country’s security and the secular state structure, has dealt one of the heaviest blows that Turkish democracy has ever had. ever suffered.

The AK Party came to power immediately after these incidents in 2002 and embarked on a struggle to prevent future military interventions in politics, which gained momentum with the latest FET coup attempt.

Although coup threats take the lead in regards to the opposition’s anti-democratic and cutting-edge rhetoric against the AK and Erdoan party government, there are other incidents where they have resorted to inappropriate methods just to oppose the party. For example, the director of CHP Istanbul, Canan Kaftancolu, was recently criticized for exploiting a photo of a Syrian refugee child Aylan Kurdi, whose corpse washed up on a beach in the Turkish resort of Bodrum ago. a few years. The official had criticized the government for an unrelated matter and did not need to bring up the tragic picture.

The AK Party was founded in 2001 under the leadership of Erdoan and quickly grew, becoming the governing body in the general elections of November 3, 2002, with 34.28% of the vote. Since then, the AK Party has participated in six general elections in 2002, 2007, 2011 and June 2015, as well as the early November elections in 2015 and 2018, and won them all. As a result, in the past 19 years, two presidents and four prime ministers have been chosen from the AK party. Its clear record of success puts opposition parties in a difficult position, and many choose to revert to undemocratic tactics to gain influence rather than compete in the democratic realm.