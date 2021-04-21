South Korean President: Trump ‘beats around the bush’ on North Korean diplomacy





Trump and Kim also met briefly later in 2019 along the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea. At that meeting, Trump crossed the concrete barrier marking the border between the two nations, making him the first president to set foot in North Korea.

Even after the collapse of the Hanoi meeting, Trump was publicly optimistic about the chances of a third meeting and personally praised Kim, despite the oppressive dictatorial regime, dismal human rights record and the threat to society. global security.

As late as Monday, Trump told Fox News Sean Hannity in an interview that I had a great relationship with a certain man who had great power over North Korea, touting the relationship I developed with Kim.

But even former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a staunch supporter of Trump, admitted in an interview earlier this month on the conservative Ruthless podcast that he regretted we hadn’t made more progress with North Korea. .

While Trump’s foreign policy towards the Korean Peninsula has been marked with praise for Kim, it has also seen the former president withdraw from joint annual military exercises with South Korea and order the Moons government to share more of the costs for the thousands of American soldiers stationed there.

Moon called Trumps overpriced, telling The Times: His request lacked reasonable and rational calculation.

Trump’s post-presidential office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Moons’ comments about him.

Moon also observed that if Trump preferred a top-down style of diplomacy in the form of individual highs with Kim, Biden would likely revert to the bottom-up negotiation method.

I hope Biden will remain a historic president who has made substantial and irreversible progress towards complete denuclearization and a peace settlement on the Korean Peninsula, Moon said, urging the United States to pursue a mutually reliable road map with the United States. North Korea.

Bidens’ meeting with Moon next month will take place after the president welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the White House last week. Suga was the first foreign leader to meet Biden in person since taking office.

The Biden administration has maintained the US focus on North Korea as it seeks to reorient US foreign policy from the Middle East to Asia in particular, China and Russia.

