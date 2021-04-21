Bakhtiar asks PM to transfer Sugar Advisory Board to another ministry due to perceived ‘conflict of interest’ – Pakistan





The recently appointed Minister of Industry and Production, Khusro Bakhtiar, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, asking him to transfer the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) to another ministry to avoid “any conflict of interest. perceived that might arise “and to allow the body to function without” public objections, “he emerged on Wednesday.

In a letter dated April 16, a copy of which is available on Dawn.com, Bakhtiar began by thanking the prime minister for making him Minister of Industries and Production, calling him a “great honor”.

The minister added that he was aware of the “serious responsibility” his position placed on him.

“Given the importance of sugar as a commodity in Pakistan and given recent public concerns about it, it is imperative that SAB’s functions are not seen to serve interests other than those of the people. Pakistani, ”he said. wrote.

“In light of any possible perceived conflict of interest that may arise and in order to ensure that SAB is authorized to operate without public objections, I hereby request that the SAB be transferred to another department of the federal government.”

Bakhtiar said the SAB issue was “imperative to the integrity” of its portfolio and the independent functioning of the organization.

A notification issued by the prime minister’s office on April 19 said the prime minister had received Bakhtiar’s letter.

“The Prime Minister saw and while accepting the request of the Minister of Industries and Production, in principle, welcomed the hope that the Division of Industries and Production, in consultation with relevant stakeholders, propose a summary for the transfer of Sugar Advisory Board to the appropriate ministry / division, at the earliest, ”it read.

Criticism of the nomination

The minister’s appointment had been criticized by the opposition, with PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani calling it a “direct conflict of interest” due to Bakhtiar and members of his family’s involvement in the sugar industry, such as mentioned in the report of the Sugar Committee.

Rabbani regretted that Bakhtiar was given the important portfolio exactly one year after his dismissal from his post as Minister of National Food Security following the report released by a team from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the sugar and wheat crises and the beneficiaries of subsidies obtained by the bigwigs of the industry.

“Bakhtiar was dismissed as minister of national food security [for] have a conflict of interest in the light of the sugar commission report. How? ‘Or’ What [does] does the conflict disappear in the ministry of industries and production which, in fact, has a direct link with the sugar industry? Rabbani asks.

Last year, two reports on the sugar and wheat crises in the country were made public, revealing the bigwigs of the ruling PTI, Jahangir Tareen and Bakhtiar, Monis Elahi of PML-Q and their relatives as being involved in the scam. The reports were made public on the directives of the prime minister, who had ordered severe action against those involved in the crises “regardless of their status and political affiliation.”

