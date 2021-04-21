President Trump says he “looks beyond serious” is considering another presidential bid in 2024. Voters in Utah have not been kind to the former president.





Trump underperformed compared to other Republicans who ran for office in Utah in 2020

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Former President Donald Trump has said he plans “beyond the serious” to run for president in 2024. Utah has not been electoral nice to Trump because he has underperformed other recent Republican candidates.

| April 21, 2021 at 11:02 am

Former President Donald Trump has said he is not seriously looking to run for president again in 2024. If he steps in, will Utahns welcome a third chance to vote for him?

Im looking at it very seriously. Beyond seriousness, Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview that aired Monday night. From a legal point of view, I don’t really want to talk about it yet, it’s a little too early.

I have huge numbers. No one ever got the numbers I have. No sitting president has approached. There is more popularity now than there was the day before the election because they see how bad things are at the border, Trump said.

Trump has twice lost the national popular vote. In 2016 Democrat Hillary Clinton won 2.8 million more votes than Trump, and in 2020 Joe Biden won by over 7 million votes. Trump’s approval rating never exceeded 50% at any time when he was president.

Trump wore Utah twice (in 2016 and 2020), but he seriously underperformed.

He got just 45.5% of the vote in 2016, but rebounded with a majority in 2020, beating Democrat Joe Biden with 58%. That’s way below what previous Republican nominees have done in ruby ​​red Utah. Mitt Romney captured almost 73% in 2012 and John McCain got 62% in 2008. George W. Bush won twice with 71.5% in 2004 and 69% in 2000.

The last time a Democratic presidential candidate carried Utah was Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

The election performance of August 2020 was worse than that of other Republicans on the ballot. Spencer Cox ran 5 points better statewide than Trump in his winning bid for governor. Trump has also run behind most Republicans who run for Congress in their respective districts. Blake Moores’ winning percentage in District 1 was 6 points higher than Trump’s. Chris Stewart finished 3.5% ahead of the former president and John Curtis was more than 9 points better than Trump. Only Burgess Owens ran behind Trump. He finished 4 percentage points worse.

Outgoing Utah GOP Chairman Derek Brown has said any discussion of 2024 at this point is premature.

We just have to wait and see how the national trends emerge. A lot can happen by then, Brown said. There are a lot of mixed feelings about Trump in the party.

Brown said whoever succeeds him as head of the Utah Republican Party at next week’s state convention should focus on the 2022 midterm election. He also says they should spend less. time to consider who will be the party’s presidential candidate in 2024 and more time to pay attention to long-term trends that he says are troublesome for the dominant political party of states.

My concern is with the states surrounding Utah where Trump did not win in 2020, Brown says. He is pointing the finger at Arizona, which was last elected Democrat in 1992.

I’m really worried about the states around Utah going blue, he said.

Former Utah House President Greg Hughes was one of Trump’s greatest cheerleaders in the state and bonded with the former president during his 2020 gubernatorial run .

Border security rather than the crisis? Tax cuts instead of tax increases? $ 2 / gallon of gasoline instead of $ 3.50 / gal and climbing? Hughes said.

Hughes was one of the first Utah politicians to back Trump in his first run in 2016, and his enthusiasm for the former president has not waned since. He says there are real contrasts between Trump and his successor.

If people thought President Trump was going to disappear from the political landscape after the November election, I could have told them that he would continue to have a strong voice in American politics, Hughes said.

Trump is the only president to be impeached twice.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney voted to convict Trump in both of these impeachment trials, becoming the first senator to vote against a president of their own party on the impeachment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos