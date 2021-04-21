Iranian President Rouhani expresses desire to further strengthen ties with Pakistan





Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (right) meet at the presidential palace in Tehran on April 21, 2020. – Twitter / SMQureshiPTIF Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets Iran Hassan Rouhani and conveys a message of goodwill from President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan.Qureshi said that as part of the Prime Minister’s vision, Pakistan is committed to strengthening ties with Iran.

Tehran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday expressed the wish to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan in the areas of trade, investment, connectivity and border management.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the president’s remarks came during a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the presidential palace in Tehran.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, conveyed a message of goodwill to President Rouhani and the brotherly Iranian nation.

FM Qureshi said that as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, the government is determined to strengthen bilateral relations with Iran and promote bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

He said the two countries have a cordial, close and strong relationship based on a common history, culture, religion and language.

Pakistani leaders pay tribute to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Rouhani for their continued support for Pakistan’s position towards the people of Kashmir, he said.

Pakistani Ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi was also present at the meeting.

Pakistan, Iran agree to strengthen parliamentary ties

Later, FM Qureshi, in a meeting with Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group Chairman Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, stressed the need to mobilize parliamentary friendship groups in their countries.

During the meeting in Tehran’s National Parliament, FM Qureshi said Pakistan values ​​its ties with Iran on the basis of shared religious and cultural values.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran, parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan and Iran and issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The two sides agreed to exchange parliamentary delegations between Pakistan and Iran.

The Foreign Minister also met with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to discuss expanding cooperation through regular parliamentary exchanges between parliamentary friendship groups.

“Nice to meet the Speaker of #Iranian Parliament @mb_ghalibaf […] Agreed that the ulemas of Pakistan and Iran will work jointly on #Islamophobia. Expect @mb_ghalibaf visiting Pakistani parliament, ”he said.

Other commitments

The foreign minister also visited the Pakistani Embassy in Tehran to meet with the team leading the country’s efforts in Iran.

“We had a great visit to our Embassy in Tehran to meet our team, working around the clock to strengthen Pakistan-Iran relations and working closely with the Pakistani community in Iran to strengthen our diplomatic footprint. economic and cultural, ”said FM Qureshi.

The foreign minister arrived in Iran on Tuesday for a three-day official visit, the Foreign Ministry (MOFA) said in a statement, adding that he was greeted by the adviser to the Iranian foreign minister as well as by the Director General of Iran. Foreign ministry.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos