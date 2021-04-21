PM Modi welcomes Tata Group’s decision to ease oxygen crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation on Tuesday, said the nation was witnessing an extremely high demand for oxygen due to the increase in Covid-19 cases. In response to the speech of the Prime Ministers, Tata Group mobilized to meet the growing demand for oxygen.

The Tata group, through a tweet, praised the speech by the prime ministers and the efforts made to raise public awareness of the current situation in the country. In order to play its role in relaunching the second wave, Tata Group announced that it would import 24 cryogenic containers which will be used to transport vital gas.

In the tweet, the company said, PM @narendramodi’s appeal to the Indian people is complimentary and we at the Tata Group pledge to do as much as possible to step up the fight against # COVID19. To alleviate the oxygen crisis, here is one such effort to strengthen health infrastructure. “

In addition, they announced that they will import 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help alleviate the oxygen shortage in the country.

In response to the company’s announcement, PM Modi said it was a gesture of compassion on the part of the Tata Group. Responding to the company’s announcement, PM Modi said, a compassionate gesture on the part of the Tata Group. Together the Indian people will fight Covid-19. “

In his speech to the nation on Tuesday, the Prime Minister called on all stakeholders, including the pharmaceutical industry, to collectively face the immediate challenge of the oxygen cylinder shortage.

Last year, when the first wave of the pandemic hit India, the group also imported ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, masks and gloves, as well as test kits. COVID-19 in large numbers of countries like South Korea and the United States. and China. The group was also committed 1,500 crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic.