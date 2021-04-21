Looser rules on palm plantations in Indonesia renew conflict between jobs, environment and Southeast Asia – Reuters

JAKARTA (REUTERS) – Indonesian farmer Albertus Wawan hopes new government regulations will allow the small plot of land where he grows oil palms in a Borneo forest reserve to be recognized as a legal plantation and eligible for a funding.

But the hopes of thousands of smallholders like MrWawan to accept their farms in designated forest areas are alarming to green groups and come at a time when palm oil is under scrutiny in some Western countries for its links to deforestation. .

The changes, which come as part of President Joko Widodo’s sweeping regulatory liberalization to boost Southeast Asia’s largest economy, exemplify the compromises countries are making to protect the environment or create jobs to improve living standards.

Obtaining the legal status of his palm grove would allow MrWawan to join a subsidized loan program. He also argues that he was only told his fields were illegal in 2015 when the government changed the zoning of his district.

“We are considered illegal even though we believe this land has been passed down from our ancestors through generations since before independence from Indonesia,” he said, referring to the founding of the country in 1945. .

Obtaining legal status would also allow smallholders to join a government program to replace low-yielding trees with better seedlings.

Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of palm oil with exports last year estimated at around US $ 23 billion (S $ 30 billion), although its expansion has often taken place in areas of tropical forests. formerly abundant.

The government maintains that higher production yields compared to other vegetable oils make palm cultivation less damaging to the environment while providing jobs for tens of millions of farmers and processors.

However, the new rules risk reversing years of illegal deforestation by small plantations and businesses, meaning violators may only have to pay a fine instead of facing criminal charges, Wahyu argues. Perdana, campaign manager for essential ecosystems at Indonesia’s largest environmental group, Walhi.

“If this practice continues, there will be a greater threat of deforestation,” he said.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry did not respond to a request for comment. But during a parliamentary hearing last month, the secretary general of the ministry, Bambang Hendroyono, denied that the omnibus law would cancel illegal use of land and said it did not allow legal access to use. of the forest only for a certain period.

Replanting scheme

Under the new regulations, a maximum plot of 5 ha could be released from its protection status if a farmer has lived there for 20 years.

The owner could then become eligible for replanting grants.

Another mechanism allows farmers to continue cultivating plots in a forest reserve until harvest reaches a maximum of 15 years, but they must reimburse the government for forest resources consumed and separate reforestation costs.

Indonesia says its replanting program allows smallholders to increase production and income from existing plots instead of adding new plantings and should discourage burning of undergrowth to clear land, which often results in devastating forest fires.

But the Apkasindo Palm Planters Association says about 80% of members seeking replanting grants have not received approval after logging was declared inside forest areas.

Mr. Kanisius Tereng, another smallholder from Borneo, said his cooperative spent three years applying to join the program before some farmers pulled out because their plots were in conservation areas.

“The replant program still has a lot of demands on it, which is why there has been no progress,” said the 53-year-old.

The new regulations would provide a solution to the challenges facing the replanting program, said Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs Coordination Musdhalifah Machmud.

Indonesia said 3.37 million hectares of oil palm plantations are located in forest areas.

Separately, a ministry official said that of 2.4 million hectares targeted for replanting, about 500,000 hectares would be located in forests.

As the government argues for the benefits of the new rules, Wahy highlights Indonesia’s poor environmental record.

He noted that authorities often failed to enforce fines previously imposed for damage to forests, including against plantations found guilty of causing devastating forest fires in 2015.