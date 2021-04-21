Abandonment of duty: defeats probe blocked by DHS IG to attack Lafayette Sq. Demonstration





The Department of Homeland Security inspector general blocked an investigation into the role of the Secret Service in eliminating Black Lives Matter protesters from Lafayette Square ahead of former President Donald Trump’s controversial photo shoot last June, according to internal documents obtained by Project on Government Oversight. .

Joseph Cuffari, a former adviser to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey who was appointed by Trump in 2019, rejected the recommendation of career staff to investigate Secret Service involvement in the June 1 incident 2020, when federal law enforcement used tear gas to forcibly wipe out peaceful protesters outside the White House so Trump could take a photo holding a Bible outside a church that had been damaged by fire during a previous event. Department investigators argued the investigation was “essential” to upholding the office’s duty, according to the Washington Post, which first reported the documents.

The documents show investigators pushed to probe whether the Secret Service violated their use of force policies in the clearing, noting that hundreds of protesters were hit by rubber bullets and chemical irritants. Cuffari rejected the proposed investigation a week later, suggesting that the Secret Service could examine the episode themselves and take the investigators “taken aback”, according to the report.

Michael Bromwich, a former Justice Department inspector general, called the move a “dereliction of duty”.

“IGs should make these decisions based on the importance of the matter,” he said on Twitter, “and not on whether an investigation might offend the president who appointed them.”

Noah Bookbinder, chairman of the government watchdog group Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington, called on Congress to investigate Cuffari’s handling of the case.

Erica Paulson, a spokeswoman for Cuffari, who remains in charge of the office, told the Post that Cuffari rejected the proposal because he determined that the US park police were playing a larger role in the cleanup.

“The DHS OIG coordinated closely with the OIGs of Justice and Home Affairs, who were each planning the reviews given the greater presence and participation of their agencies that day,” she said in a statement. .

Cuffari also blocked an investigation into whether the Secret Service violated federal protocols to stem the spread of the coronavirus among employees. Hundreds of Secret Service agents have been infected or forced into quarantine after potential exposure, according to the Post, in large part because Trump continued to attend campaign events and hold large rallies despite the pandemic. Career managers argued the investigation was necessary because the situation endangered colleagues and officials.

Despite the recommendations, the Inspector General’s office has not investigated any specific Secret Service issues since the Obama administration. The Post previously reported that the number of all investigations conducted under Cuffari had dropped to the lowest number in nearly two decades.

Paulson told the Post that decisions were made on the basis of budgetary reasons and a risk assessment and that in both cases it was “determined that resources would have a greater impact elsewhere.”

“Our office doesn’t have the resources to approve every oversight proposal,” Paulson said. “We have less than 400 auditors and inspectors to cover the entire Department of Homeland Security, an agency with nearly half a million employees and contractors. Like all IGs, we have to make tough strategic decisions about how best to use our resources for maximum impact across the department. “

But staff inside the office complained that Cuffari was “nervous” about investigations that could “potentially criticize the president’s policies or actions,” sources told the Post.

“Cuffari has put his fist on exactly the kind of sensitive criticism his office was created to carry out,” Nick Schwellenbach, a senior investigator with the Government Watch Project, told the Post. “He doesn’t appear to be an independent watchdog.”

Paulson disputed the allegation, arguing that Cuffari had investigated the controversial DHS detention centers used by the Trump administration and other politicians.

“Evidence that IG Cuffari does not shy away from politically sensitive matters can be found in numerous reports issued by DHS OIG, as well as in ongoing projects,” she said.

Internal documents show, however, that investigators have sounded the alarm over the growing number of coronavirus infections among Secret Service employees and called for an investigation into whether the agency is taking the necessary steps to protect its workers. . Rather, Cuffari suggested limiting the investigation to examining how the spread of infections affected the agency’s investigative work rather than its protective missions, according to the report, even though most of the infections involved Secret Service agents forced to travel in order to secure public spaces for Trump events. The probe was finally completely scrapped.

Paulson said the office had “numerous investigations, inspections and audits” that addressed the risk of the coronavirus spreading inside DHS.

House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Criticized Cuffari’s handling of investigations and called him to testify at a hearing on Wednesday. Thompson previously joined Judicial Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, DN.Y., and Oversight Chairman Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y., last July to call on Cuffari and the Justice Department’s Inspector General to investigate the Lafayette Square incident.

“The legal basis for this use of force has never been explained,” lawmakers said in a letter to Cuffari. “The [Trump] The administration’s insistence on deploying these forces over objections from state and local authorities suggests that these tactics have little to do with public safety, but more to do with politics. “

Thompson then criticized Cuffari’s handling of investigations into the 2018 deaths of two young migrant children in Customs and Border Patrol custody, saying the office’s report was ‘inaccurate and misleading’, had poorly defined cause of death and ignored key details.

“The gaps in the OIG’s reporting of deceased children in CBP custody are of great concern to me about the OIG’s ability to perform significant surveillance,” Thompson said in a letter to Cuffari.

A spokesperson for the Homeland Security Committee said Wednesday’s hearing will focus on the new documents.

“We depend on DHS OIG to hold DHS accountable to the public and to Congress,” the spokesperson said on Twitter. “For more than a year, President [Thompson] is concerned about the office’s willingness to conduct in-depth reviews of sensitive issues. “

