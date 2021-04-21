Outrage over Pakistani PMs’ comments on rising rape cases





LAHORE, Pakistani Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan sparked outrage when he said in an interview that an increase in rape cases in his home country was due to the way women dress.

While explaining his government’s strategy to stem the rise of sexual violence in Pakistan, Khan said that in any society where vulgarity prevails, there are consequences.

This whole concept of purdah [covering up] is to avoid temptation; Not everyone has the will to avoid it, he said.

Incidents of rape of women [have] actually very rapidly increased in society.

Khan’s comments drew criticism from human rights activists, mainly calling the declaration a danger to women in Pakistan.

People at the Aurat March 8 march in Karachi, Pakistan. The end of gender-based violence, sexual harassment and human rights violations against women, transgenders and non-binary people are among the demands of the organizers. (Betsy Joles / Getty Images)

The Pakistan Human Rights Commission was appalled by Khan’s comments.

Not only does this betray a bewildering ignorance of where, why, and how rape occurs, it also throws the blame on rape survivors, who, as the government must know, can range from young children. to victims of honor killings, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said.

Pakistan is one of the worst performing countries in terms of women’s rights in the world. The World Economic Forum’s 2021 Global Gender Gap Report ranks Pakistan at 153 out of 156 countries.

In the South Asian region, the report places Pakistan seventh out of eight countries. The report states that around 85% of women in Pakistan have experienced intimate partner violence.

Other reports indicate that around 70 percent of Pakistani women experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime and that around 93 percent of women experience some form of sexual violence in public places.

Conviction rates in sex crimes cases remain low and the majority of incidents go unreported. Conviction rates, meanwhile, remain low, with defendants in just 2.5% of all reported cases ultimately being convicted in courts, according to a note on the European Parliament’s website.

Some analysts believe Khan’s statement will make it harder for Pakistani women to seek justice in incidents of sexual and physical violence.

People attend the Aurat March in Karachi, Pakistan, which is one of the worst performing nations when it comes to women’s rights. (Betsy Joles / Getty Images)

Already, victims of sexual violence, especially women, are viewed with suspicion in Pakistan, and such cases are rarely reported and investigated, said Azhra Shahid, professor of gender studies at Minhaj University in Lahore, Zenger. News.

The situation is horrific in rural areas of the country, she said.

In rural Pakistan, if women are raped, it becomes a matter of family honor and in most cases results in more violence against women rather than [facilitating them in] seek help from law enforcement agencies.

the [few] the reported cases barely reach their logical conclusion. Most of the time, they are settled out of court, or the victims are blamed, she said.

Protests erupted in Pakistan last year after Los Angeles capital police officer Umar Sheikh accused a gang rape victim of driving alone at night, which he said encouraged the perpetrators.

The official said the Pakistani-French woman should have taken a busier road. In another statement, Sheikh said the woman was traveling at a late hour because she believed it was France, referring to her second nationality.

Defending the position of police officers, Pakistani planning, development and reform minister Asad Umar said his comments did not constitute criminal conduct. Another high-ranking parliamentarian, Shahzad Akbar, dismissed the criticism as unnecessary.

The case, known as gang rape on the highway, is a significant example of prejudice against women by senior officials and officials in Pakistan.

A policeman stands outside the Aurat March in Karachi, Pakistan. (Betsy Joles / Getty Images)

In December 2020, the Pakistani president signed an anti-rape ordinance to speed up conviction rates and toughen sentences. The regulations will create a national sex offender database, protect the identity of victims and create special courts to hear rape cases.

The law also requires courts to rule within four months and victims to be medically examined within six hours of reporting the offense. Despite these measures, concerns remain about the implementation of the law.

Earlier this month, a local court in Pakistan asked police to register a complaint against the organizers of the International Women’s Day march, better known as the Aurat March, for allegedly blaspheming and insulted Islam.

Ahurat Marc faces severe backlash every year, organizers tweeted after this year’s rally on March 8. Our videos and posters are targeted and manipulated, spreading disinformation to slander the march.

This year, one of our videos was tampered with and we are blamed for some heinous allegations, according to the tweet.

After the court order, several right-wing Islamist groups, including the banned militant organization Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, warned against violence if women did not end the Aurat March.

Many women organizers went into hiding after the threats. When Zenger News contacted one of them for comment, she declined for fear of backlash from Islamists.

The annual walks, which began in 2018, draw attention to women’s rights. Participants call for more accountability for violence against women, call on the government to develop more pro-women policies and support those who have been victims of violence and harassment.

Following threats from activists and a court ruling calling for an investigation against the organizers, the US Human Rights Commission called on Prime Minister Khan’s government to repeal controversial blasphemy laws.

People attend the Aurat March 8 march in Karachi, Pakistan. (Betsy Joles / Getty Images)

Pakistan couldn’t even take a break on International Women’s Day from its draconian blasphemy laws, Johnnie Moore, commissioner of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, said in a Twitter post. What a shame for the wonderful Pakistani people.

The Khan government has said nothing to condemn either the order of the courts or the threats from the activists. In another case last year, Khan refused to denounce a statement by a religious scholar who accused women of the spread of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister’s statement is no different from the statement and actions of many others, including right-wing Islamists who continue to tell Pakistani women that they are not safe in this country, Aasia said. Ahmad, a women’s rights activist from Lahore, at Zenger News.

Telling women to cover up to avoid being raped only compounds the problem. More and more women will be discouraged from coming forward to report such cases because they will worry about their reputation, she said.

In the interview, Khan cited numerous examples to justify his words. According to him, the rise in divorce rates in Britain was due to the culture of sex, drugs and rock and roll that increased in the 1970s.

Khan criticized India saying the country is experiencing a similar situation because its film industry is inspired by Hollywood. Delhi has now become a rape capital, he said.

Following her remarks, Jemima Goldsmith, a British writer and former wife of Khan, said in a Twitter post that she hoped Khan’s remarks were a wrong quote or a wrong translation.

Women displaced from their homes as a result of the Pakistani Army offensive in the Bara region of the Khyber tribal region of northwest Pakistan wait to register at the UN High Commission camp for refugees for displaced people in Jalozai. (Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images)

The Imran I knew said, “Put a veil over the eyes of the man, not the woman. To make her point, she quoted a verse from the Qur’an which states: Tell believers to hold their eyes and keep their private parts.

The responsibility lies with the men, Goldsmith said.

Khan, known for hunting models and actresses during his stint as a cricketer in the 1980s, has not clarified his position following Goldsmiths’ comments. Khan, who is twice divorced, recently married Bushra Bibi, who wears a veil.

Muneeza Mirza, assistant professor at Lahores Forman Christian College, told Zenger News that Khan’s comments would only support the patriarchal attitudes of which he is a part.

The statement only leaves the impression that men can get away with such a crime because the system, directly and indirectly, supports them, Mirza said.

Rape is rape. There are no interpretations to describe it. Unfortunately, the Prime Minister of Pakistan believes that the victims should do more to save themselves. Pakistani women still have a long way to go before they reach the point where they are confident the authorities will give their case due attention.

(Edited by Amrita Das and Gaurab Dasgupta)

Comments from Pakistani prime ministers on the rise in rape cases first appeared on Zenger News.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos