Coronavirus | Narendra Modi has to tell people how he’s going to save lives: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra





Congress slammed the Covishield Vaccine Price Differentiation Center on Wednesday, with former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh calling atrocity that the Center can get it for 150 per dose, but states would have to pay 400 per dose. As former finance minister P. Chidambaram posed a series of questions on Twitter, party secretary general Ajay Maken, during an online press conference, accused the Narendra Modi government of cutting back on India. from a vaccine leader to a vaccine beggar. The party criticized the Modi government for not preparing for the second wave. Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in an interview with ANI News Agency, said: This government can talk to the ISI. They talk to ISI in Dubai. Can’t they talk to the leaders of the opposition? I don’t think there is a Leader of the Opposition who doesn’t give them constructive and positive suggestions … The government has to be sensitive right now, the Prime Minister has to come forward, he has to step off the stage of the gathering where he finds himself laughing and cracking jokes. He’s got to come here, sit down in front of people, talk to them and tell them how he’s going to save lives. Manmohan Singh-of was Prime Minister for 10 years. Everyone knows how worthy he is. If he gives any suggestions when the nation is faced with a pandemic, then the suggestions should be taken with the same dignity with which they were offered, she added. Also read: Country in tears, what to laugh about, Priyanka asks Modi Ms Vadra pointed out the problem of vaccine shortage due to the Modi government’s public relations exercise, lack of planning to ensure a steady supply of oxygen despite India being its largest producer, and allowing the export of critical drugs like Remdesivir as well as oxygen. Also Read: Why Not Just One Country For COVID-19 Vaccines, Asks Congress The party has also reacted strongly to the Serum Institute of India (SII) announcement regarding the price of vaccines. Mr Ramesh tweeted, The central government will continue to pay 150 per dose for Covishield. State governments will now be billed 400 per dose. It is not cooperative federalism. This will bleed the state’s finances, already in shock. Atrocious. We demand a nation, a single price for central and state governments. Who will pay the 400 for a dose in public hospitals? State government or recipient? How many people between the ages of 18 and 44 can afford 400 per dose? Will the beneficiary be responsible for the cost? How many states would be prepared to pay the price of the vaccine and subsidize the population? asked Mr. Chidambaram. Attacking the government for the shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir and other equipment at his press conference, Maken said the Center should deploy the National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate against traders who resorted to black marketing of vital drugs. The congressional leader also reiterated parties’ demand to transfer 6,000 a month to poor families during the lockdown or curfew.

