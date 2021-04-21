Marco Rubio blows up ‘world’s top polluter’ China ahead of White House climate summit





Wednesday, US Senator. Marco rubiowarned of what he called the “world’s first polluter” to be pictured at a White House Climate Summitit starts on Thursday. Rubio, appearing on the Fox Business Network, told the host Maria bartiromoof his concerns that China would have a seat at the virtual table with around 40 other countries during the two-day event, given China’s unique role in increasing global emissions. The senator noted that China “funds billions of dollars of fossil fuel power plants around the world,” including in China. “Their emissions continue to increase,” Rubio continued. “That’s what I always tell people. US action alone is irrelevant when countries like China keep increasing their emissions, and they are not going to stop doing so. “If you look at words versus actions,Xi Jinping is pleased to see us adopt policies that would increase the cost of growing our economy. But I don’t think you’re going to see them do anything that slows down their ability to develop. And you’re not going to see them do anything to stop funding this activity, all over the world, where they now control these power plants; it also gives them geopolitical leverage, ”Rubio added. The senator noted the difficulty democracy poses in long-term relations with Beijing, saying it is “wishful thinking” that China will one day improve its polluting practices. “Every four to eight years we move from one jurisdiction to another. They don’t have those kinds of transitions. They have a stable plan that they buy into, ”said Rubio. The senator went on to reiterate that China relies on the fact that “in Western countries and democracies, the rulers change every year, and so the new rulers will forget the agreements with the old rulers, or not make one. priority. “ “I think that’s what they’re taking advantage of,” Rubio told Bartiromo, “and I think they will do the same with the climate.” The State Department issued a seal United States / China Climate Statement last week before the summit. He paints a picture a little rosier than Rubio’s gloomy comments. Among the takeaways is the assertion that “the United States and China are firmly committed to working together and with other parties to strengthen the implementation of the Paris Agreement” and to undertake set of other collective actions. However, it doesn’t seem that even the ambitious language of a joint statement offers much comfort to Sino-skeptic Rubio. Watch the latest video on foxbusiness.com

