Boris Johnson defends text exchange with James Dyson on tax treatment





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is making “absolutely no apologies” for promises made to billionaire James Dyson on the tax treatment of staff developing ventilators at the height of the coronavirus crisis. The BBC on Wednesday published a text exchange between the two men in March last year in which Dyson appeared to seek a tax exemption for workers he brought in from overseas to work on the government’s fan challenge . Johnson replied that he would “fix” tomorrow, before later saying “Rishi says it’s fixed”, a reference to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Latest revelation comes as government-business relationship comes under scrutiny after lender collapses Greensill Capital has raised the curtain on the kind of lobbying that continues. He gave the opposition a line of attack ahead of local elections next month. Face to face with Johnson in Parliament, Labor Party leader Keir Starmer asked: ‘What the Prime Minister thinks is the right thing to do if he gets a text message from a billionaire Tory supporter? asking to fix the tax rules? “ “If he’s referring to James Dyson’s request, I absolutely make no apologies for changing heaven and earth and doing all I can,” Johnson replied. “Any Prime Minister would do it under these circumstances, to provide ventilators for the people of this country and to save lives.” Asked later by Scottish National Party leader in Westminster, Ian Blackford, if he would reveal the number of Covid contracts he has’ personally secured ‘, Johnson replied’ there is absolutely nothing to hide from this subject and I am happy to share any details’ with the House of Commons. Dyson responds Johnson said the government entered the pandemic with just 9,000 ventilators and its ventilator challenge brought 22,000 more. At the time, ministers accelerated new designs in a rush to secure ventilators, leading them to call in manufacturers ranging Airbus, Siemens, Smiths Group Plc and the Mercedes and McLaren Formula 1 teams. In the exchange of texts published by the BBC, Dyson told Johnson that his Singapore-based company needed a response from Sunak, who he said had freed up the ability of Dyson staff to be in the UK. , “But not to work there”. Dyson, who spent 20 million pounds ($ 28 million) to develop a new ventilator in 30 days that the government ultimately didn’t need, said his company had not benefited from the work. He said in a statement that it was Johnson who originally called him asking for help developing ventilators, and that “it is absurd to suggest that urgent correspondence was anything other than seeking respect. rules.” “It is utterly misleading and false to suggest that any advantage or advantage was sought beyond ensuring that neither the company nor its employees would be inadvertently penalized for their work on the national emergency,” said Dyson. “Clarification was sought on a range of technical issues as well as tax and legal issues of concern to many people involved in the early days of the crisis.” Sunak, for his part, in April wrote to the Treasury committee outlining changes to the tax law “to enable highly qualified people from all over the world” including anesthetists and engineers working on ventilators “to come to the UK and help us respond to this unprecedented health emergency ”. “Under normal circumstances, the actions and presence of these individuals in the UK could affect their own tax residency status, which could bring their worldwide income within the scope of UK taxation,” Sunak wrote. He proposed time-limited changes to tax legislation to accommodate needed workers. (Updates with Sunak shares, Dyson comment starting at sixth paragraph.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

