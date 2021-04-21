Asia Bibi calls for repeal of Pakistani blasphemy laws





When presenting a report on religious freedom produced by a papal charitable foundation, Asia Bibi, the Pakistani Christian who spent eight years in the death row for blasphemy, called on her country’s government to end to this discriminatory law.

Abolish the blasphemy law or prevent its abuse, she said on Tuesday during the Zoom presentation of the latest report on freedom of religion in the world, published every two years by Aid to the Church in Need, a foundation papal and a Catholic charity.

His appeal was addressed to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking from Canada, where she had lived with her family since being released from prison in 2018, she called the blasphemy law a sword in the hands of the majority of the country, 95% of which is made up of Muslims. We Christians are persecuted by this law of the Pakistani penal code.

Bibi also called on the international community and the Pakistani authorities to uphold the right to religious freedom.

The allegations against Bibi date back to 2009, when Muslim women working with her in the fields refused to share their water because she was a Christian. An argument broke out and a woman went to a local cleric to accuse Bibi of committing blasphemy against Muhammad, the founder of Islam, an inflammatory charge in predominantly Muslim Pakistan.

She was sentenced to death the following year but acquitted by the Supreme Court in 2018. Her daughters were 8 and 9 when she was first imprisoned, the oldest has physical and mental disabilities: when I was falsely accused, I was torn from everything, including my daughters. And it was psychological torture, to be away from my daughters.

But Bibi didn’t just criticize Pakistan’s blasphemy laws: she argued that Christians in the country are suffering because of several other laws that discriminate against them and allow them to be persecuted. To make her point, she brought up the case of several Christian girls, aged 9 to 14, who were abducted, sexually abused, forced into marriage and forcibly converted to Islam.

If Islam teaches peace and harmony, how can we justify the violence exercised in the name of religion against Christian girls and women? she asked.

Bibi also cited several women who, when they attempted to bring allegations of sexual abuse to civil authorities, were subsequently accused of blasphemy by their attackers.

Women are attacked, the perpetrator is free to roam the streets and women are imprisoned, she said.

During the presentation of the reports, Alessandro Monteduro, director of ACN Italy, announced that, pandemic permitting, in the coming weeks [Bibi] will be in Rome with his family.

Bibi confirmed this and expressed the hope of being able to meet both Benedict XVI and Pope Francis, who supported me and called for my release.

Bibi spoke through an interpreter, lawyer Shahid Mobeen, also from Pakistan. Given the opportunity to share some of his vast knowledge of blasphemy laws, he quoted Cardinal Joseph Coutts, who said: The phenomenon of kidnappings, forced conversions and blasphemy must be confronted on the basis of fundamental human rights, more than as a religious matter.

The state, Mobeen said, has a responsibility to provide protection and justice for every citizen, regardless of religion, culture and social class.

Thomas Heine-Geldern, executive chairman of ACN said on Tuesday that the facts and figures regarding the global violation of religious freedom documented in the new report are cause for great concern, and testimonials such as Bibis remind us that behind all of them these facts and statistics are human beings and faces, individual sad stories of suffering, discrimination and persecution.

He said the pontifical foundation continues to publish the report on religious freedom because it wants to sound the alarm and make the world aware that the prospect of peaceful coexistence will be bleak as long as the fundamental right to religious freedom is not there. not respected.

The report, released on April 20, said outright persecution exists in 26 countries that are home to 3.9 billion people, or just over half of 51 percent of the world’s population, and that religion lays it down. more persecuted is Christianity.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos