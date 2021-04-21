Connect with us

Politics

‘Appropriate Covid Behavior’ according to PM Modi, and an SOS appeal to ASI

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Alok Nirantar | Twitter

Text size:

The selected cartoons appeared first in other publications, print or online, or on social media, and are credited appropriately.

In todaystar cartoon, Alok Nirantar attacks the speech delivered on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation on the Covid-19 situation.

Sandeep Adhwaryu | The time of India

Sandeep Adhwaryu takes a hit at India’s archaeological investigation and the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath affair, in light of the worsening Covid situation in the country.

Kirtish Bhatt | Twitter @BBCHindi

Kirtish Bhatt on the shortage of medical oxygen in hospitals in many states due to the increase in Covid cases and deaths.

Manjul | First post

Manjul illustrates what constitutes “appropriate Covid behavior” after PM Modi’s Tuesday address to the nation.

R. Prasad | Economic time

R. Prasad on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s letter of advice to Prime Minister Modi on the situation at Covid, to which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan gave a caustic response.

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India needs even more free, fair, open-ended, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism