Hopefully the dynamics of the cabinet reshuffle will not cause headaches for President Joko Widodo

By: Jeirry Sumampow, Coordinator of the Indonesian Voters Committee (Tepi Indonesia).

Jakarta, BeritaManado.com President Jokowi’s second cabinet reshuffle has become a topic of conversation.

There are also political rumors. There are people who have been “summoned directly” but there are also those who are “offered” directly, either by parties or political groups.

Likewise, many names have appeared and have appeared on the surface.

Of course, all of this was conveyed with various considerations and interests of each. However, the decision remains in the hands of the President as the winner of the prerogative.

Hopefully all of these dynamics don’t make President Jokowi “dizzy” and then “fail to focus” on more substantial goals.

Hopefully, President Jokowi will not be heavily influenced by the political interests that may be hidden behind many of the names proposed.

Stay focused on strengthening the cabinet with the right people so that it can work efficiently and quickly to achieve the president’s vision and mission.

Continue to use rational and objective criteria so that you can choose the right people and the right people.

If we’re talking about what will affect the shuffle this time around, there are at least 4 things worth mentioning.

1. Matters of an administrative nature in order to accelerate the realization of the vision and mission of Jokowi government, namely the merger of the ministries of research and technology and education and the addition of a new one. ministry, the Ministry of Investment.

This is of course based on the needs due to the Job Creation Act.

For these 2 new ministries, several names have already been mentioned.

The merger of the Ministry of Research and Technology with the Ministry of Education made Nadiem Makarim’s post vulnerable to replacement.

This is natural given that Nadiem Makarim’s research skill is not strong.

Name as Prof. I think Jimly Asshiddiqie deserves to serve in this position.

For the Ministry of Investment, I think a person like Maruarar Sirait deserves to be considered for this position.

It meets the criteria for that.

Entrepreneurial background, relatively clear political background, experience in the CMA for 2 periods, as well as the business network they have, are politicians from major political parties

Mr President Jokowi, I think this is sufficient reason for President Jokowi to choose the person concerned.

Of course, other names can appear.

For example, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, Sandiaga Uno or the head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia. The election of the president also depends on the suitability of President Jokowi. We will just wait.

2. Evaluate the performance of ministers.

President Jokowi has always used the momentum of the reshuffle to assess the performance of his ministers and replace them.

It is therefore likely that this reshuffle will target ministers whose ministries are currently “in difficulty” and whose performance is far from satisfactory.

Including ministers who are unfaithful to carry out the president’s “orders”.

This is also based on the reshuffle experience carried out by President Jokowi since the first term.

Therefore, the change of ministers will not only happen in the above 2 ministries.

Several ministries that can be classified as feasible to be evaluated and replaced are the Ministry of Villages in the case of “buy and sell” positions; Ministry of Commerce in the case of rice imports and other imports; Head of the KSP in the case of the Democratic Party; etc.

3. The need to embrace religious groups in order to be involved together in the management of the life of the State.

In this case, of course, it’s NU and Muhammadiyah.

So far, I have the impression that both organizations have felt somewhat “abandoned” by Jokowi.

I think the role of these two Islamic organizations in the context of maintaining socio-political stability is very important.

In addition, faced with the challenge of religious radicalism which is still latent by nature.

Likewise, to face a socio-political polarization resulting from an identity policy that is constantly being played out.

After all, President Jokowi needs social stability so that the government can focus on completing all the programs that have been planned for the remaining five years.

Good socio-political stability will help President Jokowi leave a legacy for this nation.

Of course, these two mass organizations have many frameworks to offer.

4. The fourth factor is political interest in 2024, general elections and Pilkada in 2024.

There are 2 categories in this area.

1. The interests of political parties.

I think political parties have an interest in encouraging their people to join the cabinet for the sake of the 2024 and Pilkada general elections.

The interests of political parties here are of course linked to the interests of raising capital and strengthening electoral political networks to win in the 2024 elections later.

2. Jokowi’s own interests.

Is there any interest from Jokowi around 2024? There must be.

At least President Jokowi wants ministers to focus more on completing all Jokowi-Maruf programs in line with his vision and mission.

It is therefore necessary to have a competent and loyal minister who is not influenced by other interests apart from the realization of the president’s vision, mission and program. Another thing, is there Jokowi’s interest in 3 terms as the current issues develop?

Indeed, Jokowi has firmly stated that he does not want it.

Likewise, the PDIP has already expressed its rejection. However, this can happen depending on current political dynamics and developments.

Because this is of course tied to Jokowi’s legacy.

For me, this possibility could be opened if the whole Jokowi-Maruf program was difficult to achieve during the remaining period.

In this context, there may be a desire to complete it in one more period.

In the latter context, the possibility of welcoming candidates from outside the political parties of the coalition is open.

So that support for parliament is stronger, so that the obstacles to amending the Constitution are less important.

(***)