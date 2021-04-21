Open criticism of Turkmen government says it is under pressure in Turkey

A Turkmen activist and staunch critic of the tightly controlled government of this Central Asian nation residing in Istanbul says she was pressured in Turkey ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Ashgabat.

Dursoltan Taganova told the Moscow-based human rights group Memorial on April 20 that she was summoned to the Turkish immigration service last week, where she was warned that she could face problems with her residence unless she ceases her political activities.

According to Taganova, during the April 15 interrogation, a Turkish immigration official questioned her about her relatives, her permanent address, her request for political asylum and why she was criticizing the Turkmen government.

“They said to me, ‘Stop your internet presentations. This is what the Turkish government needs. We don’t want you to have any issues with your residence here, ”Memorial Taganova said.

Taganova also said Turkish officials made it clear that they were monitoring her correspondence with other bloggers and their online presentations criticizing the Turkmen government.

She added that several days ago her TikTok account was blocked after using it for her blog on economic issues in Turkmenistan.

Last July, Taganova, along with dozens of other Turkmens, mostly migrant workers, was arrested in Istanbul for violating coronavirus restrictions.

She and others were arrested just hours before they planned to hold a rally outside Turkmenistan’s consulate in Istanbul to criticize Ashgabat’s inadequate response to the pandemic and to call for the resignation of President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov.

Most of the detainees were released around five hours later, but Taganova was remanded in custody because the Turkish authorities wanted to return her to Turkmenistan.

She was released in October after a group of 11 human rights organizations urged Turkish authorities not to deport her, saying she would risk being arbitrarily arrested and tortured if returned to Turkmenistan.

Protests against Berdymukhammedov were staged for several months last year by Turkmen citizens residing in Turkey, the United States and northern Cyprus.

Critics of government and human rights groups say Berdymukhammedov has cracked down on dissent and made little change in the restrictive country since coming to power after the death of autocrat Saparmurat Niyazov in 2006.