Retiree who took Donald Trump’s Northeast Golf Resort to court – and starred in You’ve Been Trumped





A retiree who has battled Donald Trump’s controversial plans for a multi-million pound golf resort in Aberdeenshire has died.

Molly Forbes was among the residents facing the eviction as Mr Trump continued on his way to the resort town of Menie, near Balmedie.

The American businessman even called his son Michael’s home a “slum”.

The 96-year-old went on to star in the 2011 film You’ve Been Trumped and its 2016 sequel, You’ve Been Trumped Too from director Angus Anthony Baxter.

She was very open against the real estate mogul before and during his tenure as president, warning Americans of the danger he posed as a leader.

Molly at home.

It is understood that she passed away peacefully in a nursing home in the northeast on April 11.

Her death was announced on Twitter by her close friend Alicia Bruce and You’ve Been Trumped director Anthony Baxter.

Ms Bruce said: “My friend and collaborator Molly Forbes passed away peacefully in Aberdeen on Sunday April 11th.

My friend and collaborator Molly Forbes passed away peacefully in Aberdeen on Sunday April 11. A private service was held for her yesterday on the occasion of what would have been Mollys’ 97th birthday. She stood dignified in the shadow of Donald Trump’s bullying… pic.twitter.com/o0hMz8TEa2

– Alicia Bruce (@picturemaking) April 21, 2021

“A private service was arranged for her yesterday on the occasion of what would have been Mollys’ 97th birthday.

“She was dignified in the shadow of bullying, harassment, and threats of Donald Trump’s mandatory purchase order from 2006.”

Donald Trump at the Trump International Golf Links golf course near Aberdeen after its official opening.

Mr Baxter added: “Sad news. Molly Forbes has passed away at the age of 96.

“The daughter of a ship captain, a WWII land girl and one of the few remaining speakers of Doric, Molly has led a varied and busy life.

“His wisdom, love and thoughtfulness will be missed most by his immediate family and friends.

“Molly has touched and inspired countless people around the world, with her unwavering opposition to Donald Trump’s many lies and the destruction of Menie’s unique shifting dunes, to make way for her luxury golf resort. Molly cared deeply about this landscape.

Some sad news. Molly Forbes has passed away at the age of 96. The daughter of a ship captain, a WWII land girl and one of Doric’s few remaining speakers, Molly has led a varied and busy life. His wisdom, love and thoughtfulness will be missed most by his immediate family and friends. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/G9V3Nxv4SH

– Anthony Baxter | Filmmaker (@antbaxter) April 21, 2021

“With immense dignity, she attempted to warn America of the dangers of Mr. Trump’s election to the presidency, after its water supply was cut off during the construction of its golf course.

“Mr. Trump threatened Molly and her family with “mandatory purchase orders” after refusing to sell.

Donald Trump holds a press conference as he visits the Mennie Estate, near Balmedie.

“I feel privileged to have met Molly and to have spent many days filming with her for 8 years. She was an inspiration and a joy.

“Molly died on April 11, in a retirement home in Aberdeenshire. Rest in peace Molly. We will all miss you dearly.

Ms Forbes lived in a mobile home called Paradise at Mill of Menie and led her fight against Aberdeenshire Council’s decision to approve Mr Trump’s development in the Court of Session.

She believed the councils should have obtained an environmental statement before granting the Trump organization permission to plant marram grass on Menie Dunes.

However, she was forced to abandon her campaign after being denied legal aid and the sessional court then ruled that she was responsible for costs incurred by Mr Trump and the council to defend the action.

Ms Forbes and her son have become some of Mr Trump’s most vocal opponents.







