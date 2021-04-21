Federal prisoners sent home amid coronavirus pandemic may need to fall under Trump-era politics





Home transferred inmates were all deemed low risk by BOP officials, and many of them elderly and in poor health, left prison last spring as the coronavirus tore through the federal prison system, ultimately killing 233 detainees and four staff, according to agency figures.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in an email that President Biden is committed to reducing incarceration and helping people get back into society, but referred questions about the note to the Department of Justice, which declined to comment.

BOP spokeswoman Kristie A. Breshears said the agency was aware of the memo but had no further information.

Gwen Levi, 75, is one of the inmates trying to stay out of federal prison. She was sent home in June after serving 16 years of a 24-year sentence for conspiring to sell at least one kilogram of heroin. She lives in Baltimore with her 94-year-old mother and volunteers from prisoner advocacy organizations, hoping to get paid employment if she does show up.

Levi rebounded in the federal prison system through three presidential administrations, serving time in institutions from Maryland to Texas to Alabama. She was diagnosed with cancer and overcame it. She asked for clemency under President Barack Obama but did not get it.

Absent for nearly a year, she said she was afraid of going back to prison.

We were checked before our release, Levi said. They did evaluations on us. … It wasn’t like they let us go out willy-nilly.

Still in BOP’s care, Levi must wear an ankle monitor and give his work schedule to his case manager every two weeks. She rebuilt her relationship with her sons and grandchildren. And she is delighted that, unlike in the prison, the toilet is not in the room.

I think I could survive it, but I don’t know if my mom could, Levi said of a possible return to jail.

Kevin Ring, chairman of the non-profit Prisoner Advocacy Organization Families Against Mandatory Minimums, known as FAMM, said Bidens’ inaction to reverse the policies of the Trump administration is not a easy task.

I thought, perhaps naively, that President Biden would not preside over the fastest expansion of the federal prison system in history, he said. I am afraid of death. I still have to hope that when the administration sees the people and realizes how horrible it would be to fire them, they will find the courage to fix the problem.

In a letter this month, 28 members of Congress 27 Democrats and Representative Kelly Armstrong (RN.D.) urged Biden to overturn the cruel and mistaken decision of the Trump administration, saying a return to jail would hurt to families, waste taxpayer dollars and undermine public safety.

The vast majority of those housebound today have been reunited with their families and are working and contributing to society, the letter says. They were not told that they should go back to prison and forcing them to do so would be cruel and devastating.

In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, BOP director Michael Carvajal said it was unlikely that any of the 4,500 people being held at home due to the pandemic would return to prison soon because that Biden has extended a national coronavirus emergency. However, when the emergency ends, Congress has not specified what to do with it, he said.

Carvajal said the BOP will use good judgment and common sense and work within the law to place those who have made it out of prison in appropriate accommodation, including minimum security camps, if they return. Only three inmates transferred to the home were arrested on new charges, Carvajal said.

I don’t want anyone to think the Prisons Office doesn’t want to let people out, he said. This is not correct. We want to let them out within our authorities and within the framework of the law. He added: We need to receive guidance on what to do with these people so that we can follow the law.

Of 152,000 people detained by the Bureau of Prisons, approximately 138,000 are serving time in institutions with similar restrictions to prisons. This leaves the federal prison population at its lowest level in two decades.

That could change, according to the memo released by the Justice Department five days before Trump left.

The question is what will happen to these prisoners once the pandemic is over, the memo said, referring to the 4,500 people sent home during the pandemic. By that time, some detainees will have served their sentences or are close enough to the end to be eligible for house arrest. Other inmates, however, may have a long time before becoming eligible and must return to prison.

Members of the Trump administration, including Jared Kushner, the president’s former son-in-law and senior adviser, had opposed the idea that those sent home must later return to prison, according to a former US official. administration, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he said he could not speak on behalf of the current White House.

The official said Kushner, who had pushed for changes in the criminal justice system, argued that the Biden administration should decide his fate.

Returning detainees to prison could pose logistical challenges for the BOP and turn the lives of some who thought they had said goodbye to prisons under the leadership of a president who championed criminal justice changes during the election campaign.

Inimai Chettiar, federal director of the Justice Action Network, an advocacy group that helped draft the First Step Act, said leaving that note on the books was inconsistent with the president’s campaign promise to reform criminal justice.

If the prisoners returned, they would be watched by guards and other BOP employees who are slow to get vaccinated. Carvajal told the Senate Judiciary Committee that although vaccines were offered to all agency employees, 51% had been vaccinated. He said other employees may have been vaccinated by their own health care providers.

Carvajal said he couldn’t force employees to get vaccinated because coronavirus vaccines were only approved by the Food and Drug Administration in emergencies.

It’s a personal choice, he says. We respect that. We do not mandate it.

Wendy Hechtman had served three years of a 15-year sentence for manufacturing drugs when she was transferred home in December from a federal prison in Connecticut. She lives with roommates in sober accommodation in New Haven and works remotely for an agency that helps people with criminal backgrounds find jobs.

She said she prefers to work remotely because something as trivial as a missed bus or a request from a supervisor to work late could lead to a violation that would send her back to jail.

Every time I go out it’s an opportunity for things to go wrong, she said.

Although her children live in Canada, she can talk to them instead of just making calls three times a week. She has to wear an ankle monitor, she says, but her kids don’t have to worry about what might happen to her behind bars.

People have a misconception about house arrest, she said. Everyone you put in prison, except the most egregious murderers, will one day be released. If you want people to be truly productive members of society, here’s how.

Matt Zapotosky contributed to this report.

