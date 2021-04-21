Rohail Hyatt’s latest take on ‘liberals’





Since Rohail Hyatt revealed that he will not be producing Coke Studio (CS), he has notably spent a lot of his time on Twitter. And so, the founding member of Vital Signs has been in the crosshairs for commenting on various socio-political issues since becoming an avid tweeper.

Previously, Hyatt and singer-turned-politician Jawad Ahmad locked down the microblogging site after the prior claimed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments on the increase in sexual violence in the country had been misinterpreted. As a result, the maestro’s ironic take on “liberals” opposed to his arguments left many people confused and some disappointed. “I never thought I would have the chance to say that, I live in the Islamic Liberal Republic!” Hyatt had quarreled.

In response, Jami lamented, “You lost me, boss, you were my king all this time.” But the filmmaker was not the only one. Hyatt’s insane support for PM Khan was reason enough for many to abandon a childhood hero they once idealized.

So, once again picking up his favorite social media platform, Hyatt has provided his final version of the term “ liberal ” to those still wondering how a popular liberal like him could laugh at himself.

Since my Tweets on the Liberals, a lot of people have asked me to clarify. Obviously, family and friends who know me know that I am “liberal” from my point of view, so they are curious as to why I might oppose the idea. (1/8)

– Rohail Hyatt (@rohailhyatt) April 18, 2021

“Since my tweets about the Liberals, a lot of people have asked me to clarify. Obviously, family and friends who know me know I’m ‘liberal’ from my point of view, so they’re curious as to why I might oppose the idea, ”Hyatt wrote. “I’m posting this clarification one last time so I don’t have to answer everyone over and over again,” he added.

Aitebar’s hit maker then provided the literal definition of the term. “The word liberalism means: ‘the will to respect or accept behavior or opinions different from one’s own; openness to new ideas, ”noted Hyatt. He then asserted whether one practices this view or not, but the two cases make no difference to him. “But by calling yourself a liberal and then behaving exactly the opposite, you are giving the word the wrong meaning. This is what I observe on Twitter. “

Hyatt criticized pseudo-liberals for having “zero tolerance” towards any opinion other than their own, which contradicts the very ideology of liberalism. “While true liberals – just to distance themselves from this bad version of liberalism – are left to invent terms like ‘centrist’ or ‘neutral’ to define themselves,” he said.

Meanwhile, the artist explained how this is precisely what “far-right groups” have done with religion, because of which calling oneself religious is now misinterpreted and equated with being an extremist, or someone with “radical tendencies”. The former founding member of Vital Signs concluded: “So from a ‘truly liberal’ point of view, everyone has the right to be who they are and to express themselves as they see fit, even extremists. But a few shouldn’t hijack the terms the majority of us have to use for ourselves – especially when they’re not going to put into practice what those terms really mean. “

Hyatt also clarified that although it does not appreciate the need for labels because it sees them as a divisive factor. In a world that lacks depth to understand without categorization, being associated with a label that one identifies with is better than being labeled. “I hope this helps clear up any confusion. Peace! However, it’s relevant to mention here that Hyatt’s recent comments aren’t the only ones that have drawn Twitter’s ire before.

Ahead of this year’s Aurat Walk, while responding to a user who recounted how cat calls traumatized her, Hyatt suggested women needed to have stronger nerves to endure such behavior. The two then had a Twitter exchange that drew conflicting responses. Provided that the cry of the cat is a joke, the maestro of the music added: “Of course, it is natural to react but once you realize that it is a joke, it is important to channel quickly. fear out of the system. “

A user then instructed him saying, “Harassment is unacceptable, prank or not… disappointed with your response Rohail sahab.

Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

