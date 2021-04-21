Boris Johnson is not the man to clean up British public life

Too bad comes the hour, comes the man. In the quest for a leader to restore the standards of British public life, Boris Johnson would not be anyone’s first choice.

The Prime Minister radiates contempt for rules and conventions. It’s not that he doesn’t see the need, it’s just that he has made a career out of proving they don’t apply to him. From adhering to the ministerial code to respecting international treaties and respecting parliamentary conventions, he prefers bold action to due process.

Yet amid the fury of the Greensill Saga, Johnson, always willing to ditch a classic allusion, talks about cleaning up the stables. He recognizes the political need to ward off a new narrative of conservative sleaze.

There is also no dispute over the shock in Westminster at both the blatant lobbying of former Prime Minister David Cameron on behalf of now collapsed Greensill Capital or the fact that a senior official was allowed to work for this company while overseeing public procurement.

The two main concerns raised relate to the undisclosed informal lobbying by well-connected former politicians and officials, and the revolving door from the public to the private sector which lends itself to favors and undue influence.

Reform is certain. Yet government rumors so far cry for a recalibration rather than a watershed. Johnson will cauterize the injury but will not seek any significant change. Talk to the conservatives and the words you hear are “adjustments”, “tightening” and “baby with the bathwater”.

In fact, the biggest worry for some Conservatives is that with the House of Commons’ many reviews and inquiries, the issue is already out of their control. They are particularly worried about the legislation on the new lobbying rules, as opposition MPs will seek to broaden the scope of the newly proposed restrictions.

While tighter lobbying rules can be expected, political parties are unlikely to raise funds through events that provide closeness to ministers and leaders. This form of cash payment means that donors have an inherent advantage when it comes to lobbying ministers. Transparency will help, but the ability to take your calls is what really matters.

There are two other reasons why the change will be limited. First, the government believes in the revolving door. He does not want a world in which politicians cannot seek a lucrative second act at the end of their ministerial careers, nor does he want to prevent civil servants from moving in or returning from the private sector.

The success of Kate Bingham’s Vaccine Task Force convinced ministers that the value of bringing in foreigners outweighs the millions wasted on bad contracts and other flawed appointments from the Covid crisis that have shown the value due process. In the heat of the crisis, mistakes can be excused, but ministers are too addicted to shortcuts. It is less a question of venality than of a state of mind which sees the bureaucracy as a weapon to stifle reforms.

The root of this scandal was Cameron’s belief in private sector filibusters, like Lex Greensill, to secure Whitehall reform. Johnson and his allies share this perspective. Michael Gove, the cabinet minister, speaks of the deadly hand of the Whitehall “blob” and sees private sector outsiders as the main drivers of new thinking. Ministers will not want the new rules to be so stringent that talent in the private sector will refuse to take such positions.

The second obstacle is the character of this government. Johnson sets the tone and he is informal, cavalier, disregarding the rules and often dishonest in his public statements. He took no action when his community minister took action to approve a planning request after a dinner conversation with the Tory donor behind. He ennobled solidarity journalists and solicited donations for the renovation of his Downing Street apartment.

He also lost his ministerial standards adviser by rejecting his findings, and his party chairman wants reduce powers of the Electoral Commission which monitors the conduct of the elections. The last thing he wants is a new standards watchdog watching his government.

Ministers draw inspiration from the summit. The attitude of those under pressure is as important as any new rule. Unless ministers see Johnson leading by example and willing to sacrifice allies when they transgress, little will change.

It is possible that, recognizing the political winds, this consummate poacher becomes a gamekeeper. Johnson’s shamelessness should never be underestimated if opportunism demands it. More likely, he won’t do more than is necessary to make the problem go away. A broader definition of lobbying activities that must be recorded and disclosed is certain, as are stricter rules on post-government jobs.

These are all welcome. But former ministers, hired for their contacts, will still be able to pick up a phone and push their client’s file to the top of a pile. Allies will always be parachuted into public roles. Donors will always have easy access to ministers. Peers will always be the reward for services rendered.

Some crises give birth to a leader; in the recklessness of Johnson and Cameron, the leaders provoked the crisis. It is a government which believes that the end justifies the means, and which values ​​its freedom of movement in relation to constraints and conventions. This will limit that freedom as little as possible.

