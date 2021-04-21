Xi Jinping says no nation should dictate global rules as pressure from US and allies mounts









ANI |

Update: Apr 21, 2021 9:23 PM IS

Beijing [China], April 21 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that no nation should dictate global rules or interfere with other countries, as Beijing continues to express its displeasure at mounting international criticism over several issues, including human rights violations in Xinjiang.

In apparent reference to the United States and its allies, Xi made his remarks Tuesday at an annual Boao Forum for Asia, where he practically addressed more than 2,000 officials and business leaders, the South China Morning Post reported.

“The fate and future of the world should be decided by all nations, and the rules established only by one or more countries should not be imposed on others,” Xi said, adding that the whole world should not. be led by the unilateralism of each country. .

The statement comes days after Biden affirmed his “flawless” support for the US-Japan alliance, saying the two countries are determined to work together to address the challenges posed by China to secure the future of China. a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“Today, Prime Minister Suga and I affirmed our unwavering support for the US-Japan alliance and our common security. We are committed to working together to address challenges in China and on issues such as the East China Sea and South China. Sea as well as North Korea to secure the future of our free and open Indo-Pacific, ”Biden said after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last week. The United States and Japan have agreed to oppose any attempt to change the status quo by force in the East and South China Seas, Suga said in a joint statement.

On the issue of Taiwan and the issue of rights in Xinjiang, the Japanese Prime Minister said, “While we engaged in an exchange of views on the regional situation, we also discussed the circumstances in autonomous Uyghur Taiwan and Xinjiang. . “

Suga’s statement comes amid growing Chinese activity in the East and South China Seas, which has raised serious concerns among his neighbors. Beijing in the recent past has also intensified its military aggression near the Taiwan Strait.

According to the British Hong Kong-based daily, the United States has also started to consolidate its alliances in Europe and Asia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressing “the need to engage China from a position of strength”.

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada have imposed coordinated sanctions on China for human rights violations in Xinjiang.

Meanwhile, Beijing continued to deny the accusation of human rights violations and imposed visa restrictions on several people in response to US sanctions. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos