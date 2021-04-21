FM Qureshi meets Iranian President Hassan Rouhani





TEHRAN:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the presidential palace in Tehran.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi was also present at the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

On behalf of Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, FM conveyed the message of good wishes and goodwill to President Rouhani and the fraternal Iranian nation.

“Pakistani leaders pay tribute to the government of Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei and President Rouhani for their continued support for the views of Muslims in Kashmir,” Qureshi said.

The foreign minister discussed various ways to further strengthen Pakistan’s long-standing fraternal ties with Iran with the Iranian president.

“The two countries maintain a cordial, close and strong relationship based on a common history, culture, religion and language,” he observed.

He added that in light of Prime Minister Imran’s vision, Pakistan is committed to strengthening bilateral relations with the sister country and promoting bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

President Rouhani reiterated Iran’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan in the areas of trade, investment, links and border management.

FM Qureshi also met with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

According to some reports, the Minister of Foreign Affairs would also have talks at the level of the delegation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on the whole spectrum of bilateral relations with an emphasis on deepening cooperation in various fields.

The two parties will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the opening of border trade centers.

Meeting with diplomats

In a meeting with Pakistani diplomats in Tehran at Pakistan House, Qureshi said that establishing shopping malls on the Pakistan-Iran border would not only boost trade between the two countries, but also bring economic change. in the life of residents of border areas. .

“Pakistan and Iran have deep-rooted brotherly ties based on shared religious and cultural values ​​and civilization,” the foreign minister said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during a visit to Pakistan House and a meeting with Pakistani diplomats in Tehran. PHOTO: RP

Qureshi said his visit to Iran was aimed at strengthening economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Iran.

“Iran not only appreciated the proposal to create shopping centers on the Pakistan-Iran border, but also agreed to implement it soon,” the FM said.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Qureshi said Iran has lifted restrictions on the import of Kinnow (Orange) from Pakistan, which have been in place since 2012.

“This step is a manifestation of the consolidation of bilateral relations between the two countries,” he said.

The foreign minister said the move would be good news for Pakistani traders and people related to its culture in the country.

“Pakistan’s missions to accelerate their efforts for economic diplomacy to improve the economic prosperity of the motherland,” FM said.

It’s always a pleasure to be in #Iran and I’m happy to share good news for our citrus growers. Following discussions, happy to announce that Iran has lifted import restrictions for Pakistani parents. #Economic diplomacy

– Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 20, 2021

