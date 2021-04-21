Turkey seeks to beat EastMed rivals in Libya

A series of state visits by leaders of Libya’s new government of national unity to Athens and Ankara last week exposed the difficulty Greece faces in pulling the North African country away from its Mediterranean rival , Turkey.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Libyan counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took credit for saving the UN-backed Libyan government, saying that aid came from Turkey only.

Our priority now is to extend the authority and sovereignty of the government of national unity to the whole country, he added.

The government of national unity was sworn in on March 15 and tasked with preparing the country for the December elections. It replaced the previous UN-recognized national accord government, which waged a civil war with the forces of General Khalifa Hifter, which received support from Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the United Arab Emirates. France.

Hifters’ forces were diverted from their siege in Tripoli by the UN-backed government and its Turkish allies last summer.

Since then, Turkey has carved out a leadership position in this unstable North African country. His close ties with the GNA spilled over into the new government backed by the UN.

Libyan Prime Minister Hamid Abdul Dbeibeh was accompanied on his trip to Ankara by 14 ministers, five deputy prime ministers and military officials. They participated in the first meeting of a high-level Strategic Cooperation Council with their Turkish counterparts.

Guma Al-Gamaty, leader of the Tagyheer party in Libya and former GNA special envoy, said Dbeibehs’ visit shows that Turkey is an indispensable partner of Libya, saying:It’s a very special relationship. It is a strategic issue and it is linked by history and culture.

During the visit, Dbeibeh reaffirmed the Libyans’ commitment to a controversial 2019 maritime agreement between Ankara and the GNA. Turkey rivals Greece claims the law is illegal under United Nations conventions on the law of the sea because it disregards Athens’ rights to exclusive economic zones via the Mediterranean islands. Turkey is not a signatory to the treaty.

The high-profile trip from Ankara to Dbeibehs contrasts with a leisurely visit to Athens the next day byMohamed al-menfi, head of the national unity governments Presidential Council.

Dimitris Kairidis, Greek parliamentarianThe ruling New Democracy Party told Al-Monitor that Athens’ message to Menfi was: If the Libyans want full relations with the EU, they must do something about Turkey and the EU. maritime agreement.

Greece is trying to use its EU membership to move Turkey’s national unity government away, just as Mediterranean partner countries France and Egypt could welcome a longer-term presence of ‘Ankara in Libya.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with Dbeibeh in February and expressed his support for the government of national unity. Turkey and Egypt recently resumed diplomatic contacts after years of animosity.

The new ceasefire brought delicate stability to the western borders of the Egyptian desert. The reminder of the failed Hifters military campaign and the new security challenges associated with Ethiopia’s controversial Nile Dam are also reasons Egypt may be content with the status quo in the North African country.

The French also seem to be changing course. Paris’ early support for Hifter and repeated calls for the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Libya made him highly unpopular with GNA supporters who now hold positions in the government of national unity.

France has reopened its embassy in Tripoli and seems focused on repairing its image with power brokers in the capital.

Gamaty says Tripoli will not sacrifice its partnership with Ankara for the support promised to Brussels by one of the EU’s poorest member states.

We know very well that the EU is divided. Italy, Germany and France will not listen to Greece, which is far from being the most powerful member. Each country pursues its own interests, he said.

Kairidis admits that the EU’s leverage is sometimes limited, but argues that Libyans should not dismiss Athens’ veto power as an EU member. We could block the funding and the Libyans cant allow bad relations with the EU in trade or the economy.

This dynamic may explain why both teams play nicely in public. Following Menfis’ meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Athens announced that Greece and Libya would start talks on the delimitation of their maritime borders.

However, sources close to both governments told Al-Monitor that these talks will be concluded soon.

According to Gamaty, as part of the Geneva 5 + 5 format, which established a permanent ceasefire in Libya, the new government is unable to change the agreements reached by the GNA before the elections are held.

I can assure you that the current Libyan government cannot make any deal with Greece, period, he said.

Kairidis described the situation as basically frozen until after the countrys new elections.

It is a weak and fragile government which aims to organize elections. The situation will become more clear after the new elections, he added.

But the situation in Libya is so precarious that many say elections are unlikely to take place this year. And Gamaty is convinced that the elections will not change Turkey’s position on the 2019 maritime agreement.

No Libyan government, present or future, will sacrifice the special relationship with Turkey, he said. If future governments are to strike a deal with Greece, it must be with the understanding and support of other countries in the region, such as Turkey and Egypt.