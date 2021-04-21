Jokowi Reviews Batang Industrial Zone, Central Java It’s Progress





President Joko Widodo, with the head of the BKPM and the Minister of the PUPR, reviewed the development of the integrated industrial zone of the city of Grand Batang (21/4/2021).

Journalist: Vendy Yhulia Susanto | Editor: Khomarul Hidayat KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia, and Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, spent review the construction of the Batang Integrated Industrial Zone (KIT) in Central Java, Wednesday (21/4). As is known, the development of the Batang KIT is one of the government’s efforts to achieve national economic recovery due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the development of new economic zones in the Batang region in particular and central Java in general. . By supporting the acceleration of the development of the integrated industrial zone of Batang, the PUPR ministry initiated the development of basic infrastructure in an integrated manner such as connectivity, raw water and drinking water, waste management and ‘sanitation and the provision of housing through a master plan for infrastructure development. PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said that during the process of building the infrastructure of KIT Batang, it is hoped that it will make maximum use of local labor and domestic products. “Infrastructure development using APBN funds must use domestic products, or if the products come from outside, we must have a factory here,” Basuki said in a written statement on Wednesday (4/21) . Read also: Jokowi said two industries are ready to enter Batang Integrated Industrial Zone President Jokowi said that the overall development of KIT Batang covers an area of ​​4,300 hectares and is currently almost completed with an area of ​​450 hectares and is ready to be used for technology-related investments. “I hope that it can be built immediately and that it can be used to absorb as many workers as possible and open up the widest possible opportunities, so that there will also be inflows of capital or inflows of capital in our country to boost our national economic growth, ”Jokowi said. For information, the infrastructure built at KIT Batang includes the construction of a KIT Batang access interchange which is connected to the Batang-Semarang toll road. Access to KIT Batang is built along 3.1 km with a budget of Rp 450 billion, the progress is currently 49%. Then the construction of road zone 1A over 4 km and the Kali Mata air bridge over 120 meters at a cost of Rp 185 billion. The contractor of the PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk project with a physical progression of 45%. Connectivity support was also achieved by constructing a 3.6 km stretch of road for Section 1B and the 80-meter-long Kali Kembar Bridge. This infrastructure was built at an APBN cost of IDR 163 billion with the contractor PT PP-MO (KSO) in accordance with the December 2020-June 2021 employment contract. In the field of water resources, the UPPR ministry, through the Pemali Juana River Basin Center (BBWS), the general directorate of natural resources, is preparing the construction of the Singai Urang dam with an area of ​​29.32 m3 and the Kedung Langgar dam covering an area of ​​142 hectares to meet raw water needs and manage drainage at 4 points. Namely, a 400 meter long spring, 770 meter long springs, 861 meter docks and a 100 meter pesanggrahan. The physical progression of drainage development reached 8%. On the Batang KIT site, the PUPR ministry is also preparing an integrated waste treatment facility with a capacity of 35 tonnes / day, a drinking water supply system (SPAM) with a capacity of 285 liters / second and the construction of a wastewater treatment plant. (IPAL) with a capacity of 18,000 m3 / day. The PUPR ministry is also building 10 apartment towers for workers in the KIT Batang area of ​​5 floors with an area of ​​5,735 m2 and a capacity of 257 people per tower. The presence of an apartment located close to the workplace should provide high performance values ​​for workers. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Journalist: Vendy Yhulia Susanto

Editor: Khomarul Hidayat

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos