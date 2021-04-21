Congressional politician Tharoor calls on Indian Prime Minister Modi to create bipartisan COVID task force

Congress Party politician Shashi Tharoor called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a bipartisan COVID-19 task force, comprising parliamentarians and representatives from various severely affected states, with the power to make decisions on resource allocation.
Calling COVID a “crisis beyond politics,” Tharoor said: The virus must be defeated by all of us. “
I urge @PMOIndia be a bipartisan #Covid TaskForce immediately, including opposition MPs and representatives of various severely affected states, with the power to make decisions on resource allocation. It is a crisis beyond politics; the virus must be defeated by all of us.
April 21, 2021
Tharoors’ call for a task force comes amid frantic demands by several state governments for oxygen, medicine and vaccine supplies amid severe shortages.
Delhi Head of State Arvind Kejriwal has raised concerns about hospitals desperately lacking oxygen for COVID patients.
A serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge the center to provide emergency oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals only have a few hours of oxygen.
Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 20, 2021
States like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have complained about the lack of vaccines and medicines.
Many states are facing an overwhelming burden on their health care services as the federal government struggles to provide oxygen.
Prime Minister Modi, in a speech to the nation on Tuesday evening, ruled out the possibility of a full lockdown in the near future.
State governments should maintain the lockdown as a last resort. We need to focus on micro-containment zones.
Meanwhile, Tharoor’s call for a task force polarized social media.
I will pursue this idea and create a committee. The UK has done this. No more politics. All must work together. An all-party parliamentary committee would be extremely helpful.
HealthHealth (@sujakrao) April 21, 2021
Do you seriously think, Shashi, that Congress is capable of offering constructive cooperation?
Show only one such act since Sonia Gandhi took the reins of Congress.
Surendra Tapuriah (@Bobbycal) April 21, 2021
Nothing stopped Modi from doing this for 1 year.
Let’s say he fears better ideas from brighter minds, and wants to keep the allocation of resources to himself, while putting the blame on the states.
Geet V (@ geetv79) April 21, 2021
“Biparti”? When did you provide constructive suggestions, sir? Whether it’s shaming the prime minister and calling him by names or opposing everything, why should the government even consider you providing them with suggestions? True or false, the result will be known in the next election. Focus on it
Kamesh K (@kameshkk) April 21, 2021