Clean Up Or Go Home: Bilawal Bhutto Targets Imran Khan Over TLP Episode | India is blooming





Islamabad: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari targeted Imran Khan on the country’s situation following clashes with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and said it was a “ mess ” created by the Pakistani prime minister.

Bhutto said Khan should either clean up or “go home”.

“The deal was not brought to NA, the government acted on the streets and then banned people killed, more than 500 police officers injured, Internet shut down, the Prime Minister did not make a statement to NA, never took NA in confidence. Now the PTI wants to hide behind NA. It’s your PM mess, clean up or come home, “the Pakistani opposition leader tweeted.

If the government were to hold negotiations with the TLP, then why was it banned, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was questioned at a media conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, as quoted by Geo News.

“These processes do not happen in a democracy,” he said.

“If the Prime Minister had had the courage, he would have addressed Parliament. There are containers in the capital, what is the fear?” He asked.

He made the comments after the country’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Tuesday that the government will present a resolution to the National Assembly calling for the expulsion of the French envoy and withdraw the charges against members of the TLP prohibited.

