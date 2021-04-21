Nobel laureates call for elimination of fossil fuels





Over 100 Nobel Laureates have signed a lettercalling for President Biden Joe BidenBiden quashed Blinken, senior officials over initial refugee cap decision: report suicide bombing hits Afghan security forces Jim Jordan and Val Demings clash with police in hearing and other world leaders to take action to completely phase out fossil fuel production. The letter notes that the Paris climate agreement does not include any reference to oil, gas and coal. It also notes United Nations estimates that predict that 120 percent more oil, gas and coal will be produced by the end of the decade than is needed to keep warming below 1, 5 degrees Celsius. The UN report predicts that fossil fuel production must be cut by about 6 percent per year for the rest of the decade to avoid this level of warming, but predicts that production will increase by 2 percent instead. per year. Fossil fuels are the biggest contributor to climate change. Allowing the continued expansion of this industry is unacceptable, the letter states. The fossil fuel system is global and requires a comprehensive solution, a solution that the Climate Leaders’ Summit must work towards. And the first step is to keep the fossil fuels in the ground. The letter goes on to recommend to world leaders to halt any expansion of gas, oil and coal production, in addition to a phase-out. He calls on international leaders to provide funds for a full transition to renewable energy that enables[s] people and communities around the world to thrive through a global just transition. Signatories to the letter include the Dalai Lama, 2011 Peace Prize Laureate Tawakkol Karman, 1997 Peace Prize Laureate Jody Williams and 1976 Peace Prize Laureate Mairead Corrigan-Maguire. His Holiness the @Dalai Lama & 100 other Nobel Laureates wrote a powerful letter to the 40 world leaders of #LeadersClimateSummit Their message is clear: keep fossil fuels in the ground. Read the letter and the list of signatories on our website. https://t.co/3NUeujKY0I Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty (@fossiltreaty) April 21, 2021 The White House on Thursday invited 40 world leaders to a climate summit hosted by the United States, with the Russian president Vladimir Poutine Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin Ukrainian President calls on Putin to meet amid tensions Rise of Russian Ukraine bigger than disclosed, satellite images show Ambassador to Russia is back in US after the Kremlin recommendation READ MORE and Chinese President Xi Jinping among those confirmed. During the meeting, the United States is expected to announce the new U.S. contribution under the Paris Agreement, which the Biden administration joined in January.







