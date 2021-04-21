Indonesian military says submarine missing with 53 on board





JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) The Indonesian Navy is searching for a submarine that has disappeared north of the resort island of Bali with 53 people on board, the military said on Wednesday. Military leader Hadi Tjahjanto said KRI Nanggala 402 was participating in a training exercise when he missed a scheduled reporting call. The submarine is said to have disappeared in the waters about 95 kilometers north of Bali, he said. Tjahjanto said the navy had deployed dozens of ships to search the area, including a hydrographic survey vessel, and had requested help from Singapore and Australia, which have underwater rescue vessels. The Defense Ministry said the submarine lost contact after being cleared to dive. He said a helicopter later spotted an oil slick near the dive start position. The submarine was carrying 49 crew members, its commander and three gunners, he said. The Navy said a power outage may have occurred during the dive, resulting in the loss of control of the submarine and the inability to undertake emergency procedures that would have allowed it to resurface. He said he believed the submarine sank to a depth of 600 to 700 meters (2,000 to 2,300 feet). The German-built submarine, which has been in service in Indonesia since 1981, was rehearsing for a missile firing exercise scheduled to take place on Thursday. Tjahjanto and other military leaders were to attend. Indonesia currently has a fleet of five submarines and plans to operate at least eight by 2024. The country, the world’s largest archipelago with more than 17,000 islands, has faced growing challenges over its maritime claims in recent years, including numerous incidents involving Chinese ships near the Natuna Islands. Last year, President Joko Widodo reaffirmed the country’s sovereignty during a visit to the islands along the South China Sea. His visit came a week after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang insisted Chinese fishermen were free to operate in areas that China claims to be its traditional fishing grounds. , which partly overlaps Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone. Gengs’ statement sparked outrage in Indonesia and prompted the military to increase its forces in the islands. Although China has been making such statements for years, recently dozens of Chinese fishing boats, escorted by Coast Guard vessels, have reportedly taken more aggressive action in the region and ignored Indonesian warnings to leave. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos