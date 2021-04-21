Nashik Hospital Tragedy | PM Modi expresses sorrow, Maharashtra CM announces investigation





Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced financial aid of 5 lakh each to families of 22 patients



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed sorrow after at least 22 COVID-19 patients died at a Nashik hospital after the oxygen supply was cut off due to a leak at the plant in storage. Mr. Modi described the tragedy as heartbreaking. Patients have died due to the interruption of oxygen supply at a municipal hospital for COVID-19 patients in Nashik, Maharashtra, following an oxygen storage plant leak, a said district collector Suraj Mandhare. Mr Modi tweeted: “The tragedy in a Nashik hospital over the leaking oxygen tank is heartbreaking. Anguish at the resulting loss of life. Condolences to the bereaved families at this sad hour.” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced financial aid of 5 lakh each to the families of 22 patients. Expressing sorrow over the incident, Thackeray also announced a full investigation into it. “The relatives of each person who died in this incident will receive compensation of Rs five lakh. I call on people not to engage in any kind of policy,” he said in a statement. “The oxygen leak that led to the deaths of 22 people is a shocking incident. I cannot express my pain in words. Such incidents are devastating, especially as we strive to save every COVID-19 patient. “ Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed anguish over the deaths. “I was deeply distressed to learn of the deaths of innocent Covid-19 patients during the unfortunate incident of an oxygen tanker leak at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik. I offer my condolences to the next of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to those affected, ”the governor said in a message. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences for the deaths and urged the government of Maharashtra to provide all assistance to those affected. “The news of the deaths of patients at Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik is extremely tragic. My deepest condolences to the grieving families. “I call on the state government and the party workers to provide all possible help,” Gandhi tweeted. “I am deeply moved by the unfortunate incident of patients who died due to gas leaks in the oxygen tank at a hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish all other patients a speedy recovery, “President Ram Nath Kovind said in a Hindi tweet.

