Opinion | Why Trump still leads the Republican Party





Miles T. Armaly and Adam M. Enders, political scientists at the University of Mississippi and the University of Louisville, argue that Trump appeals to voters who experience what they call self-centered victimization as opposed to those who see themselves as systemic victims.

In their January 2021 article, Why Me? The role of the perceived victim in US politics, Armaly and Enders argue that:

A systemic victim looks outside to understand their individual victimization. Self-centered victimization, on the other hand, is less outward looking. Self-centered victims feel like they never get what they deserve in life, never get extra respite, and always settle for less. Neither the oppressor nor the attribution of blame is very specific. Both expressions of victimization require a certain level of entitlement, but egocentric victims are particularly convinced that they, personally, have more difficulties in life than others.

There were substantial differences between the way these two groups voted, according to Armaly and Enders:

Those who display higher levels of self-centered victimization are more likely to have voted for Donald Trump and to continue to support him. However, those who demonstrate systemic victimization are less supportive and less likely to vote for Trump.

The same pattern has emerged in the case of racial resentment and support or opposition to government assistance to African Americans, for the building of a wall on the Mexican border, and for political correctness: self-centered victims, report the authors, have leaned strongly in a conservative direction, systemic victims in a liberal direction.

In an effort to better understand how the competing left and right strategies differ, I asked a series of questions to Kevin Arceneaux, political scientist at Temple. The first was:

How would you describe the differences between the civil rights movement’s mobilization strategies and Trumps’ appeals to disgruntled whites? Response from Arceneaux:

The civil rights movement aimed to mobilize an oppressed minority to fight for their rights, against the likelihood of state-sanctioned violence, while Trump’s calls are aimed at harnessing state power to maintain white domination. Trump’s appeals to disgruntled whites are reactionary in nature. They promise to go back to a time when whites were unmistakably at the top of the social hierarchy. These calls are meant to capture anger and fear, as opposed to hope, and they are meant to step back, not move forward.

What role has the sense of victimization played in the delusional character of so many Trump supporters who continue to believe the election was stolen? Arceneaux again:

Their sense of victimization motivates the very idea that an evil force could be so powerful that it can successfully collude to steal an election. It fits the narrative that everyone wants to get them.

When it comes to the 2022 and 2024 elections, Trump not only remains at the heart of the Republican Party, but also embodies the plight of parties: House and Senate candidates need him to become the populist base of parties, but his presence at the top of the ticket could put Congress and the White House out of reach.

Still, Arceneaux argues that without Trump, I think Republicans will struggle to produce unqualified whites at the same rate.

Ed Goeas, a Republican pollster, observes that working-class voter turnout in 2024 is unlikely to be enough for Trump to win: there is a large number of Republican voters (around 40%), who were either voters Trump’s reluctant or non-supporting voters, which make a Trump general election victory seem utterly irreversible.

Ed Rogers, the Republican lobbyist I mentioned at the start of this column, argues that if Trump runs in 2024 despite the influence he wields today, he risks bringing the party to defeat:

I don’t think Trump can win a two-man race in a general election. He can’t get a majority. He pulled a rabbit out of the hat in 2016 and he was beaten by an uninteresting candidate in 2020. 2024 is a long way off, but I don’t know what could happen for Trump to have wider appeal or more advantage than in 2020.

Stuart Stevens, a Republican media consultant who harshly criticizes Trump, emailed me to say that Trump is the Republican Party and therefore:

We are in uncharted waters. For the first time since 1860, a major American political party does not believe America is a democracy. No Republican will win a contested primary in 2022 or 2024 that asserts Biden is a legal president. The effect of this is profound and difficult to predict. But millions of Americans believe the American experience is over.

What drives the Republican Party? Stevens’ response is that it is the threat of a non-white majority:

The coordinated effort to reduce voter access for those who are not white is because Republicans know they are racing the demographic clock. Their degree of success will determine whether a Republican has a chance of winning. It’s all about white grievances.

Paul Begala, a Democratic consultant, described what could be Trump’s most enduring imprint on his party: He said many potential presidential candidates, including Josh Hawley, Kristi Noem, Ted Cruz and Ron DeSantis, seem to me to embrace the growing nativist, anti-immigrant, anti-diversity fire Trump lit.

In the 28 years since the 1992 election, Begala continued via email, there has been more decline in the electoral power of whites than in the previous 208 years since the nations first presidential election. .

For the Republican Party, Begala wrote, as white power diminishes, white supremacy intensifies.

