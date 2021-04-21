Florida agriculture officials ban citrus pesticides approved towards end of Trump administration





Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said her department was refusing the application of pesticides from AgLogic Chemical LLC, which allegedly makes aldicarb for use in Florida. | Photo by Steve Cannon / AP

Florida agriculture officials announced Wednesday that the insecticide aldicarb approved in January by President Donald Trump’s administration for use on citrus will remain banned in Florida.

The details: Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said her department is refusing the application of pesticides from AgLogic Chemical LLC, which is said to make aldicarb for use in Florida.

The department cited a US Environmental Protection Agency legal response last week to a petition filed in a federal appeals court in March by environmental groups. They challenged the agency’s approval on Jan.12 a week before Trump left office.

In its April 12 filing to the Washington, DC Court of Appeals, the EPA admitted that it had not determined the effects of aldicarb required under the Endangered Species Act. Some environmentalists said the agency rushed the decision to beat Trump’s departure on January 19.

While saying “I am side by side with our citrus growers and I was proud to support them,” Fried said in a press release Wednesday that aldicarb “is one of the most toxic pesticides in the world. and is banned in more than 100 countries “.

“The request for registrants does not meet the requirements of state law, and therefore we must deny registration of aldicarb for use in the state of Florida,” Fried said. “I look forward to working with our citrus growers, the EPA and all partners to continue supporting Florida citrus in an environmentally responsible manner.

The EPA has asked the court to return the case to the agency without an immediate ban requested by the Center for Biological Diversity, the Environmental Task Force, and the Florida Agricultural Workers Association.

Deborah Foote, acting chapter director at Sierra Club Florida, told POLITICO on Tuesday that her group has asked the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to revoke the pesticide’s registration.

In the DACS announcement on Wednesday, Foote said, “Although the EPA Trump has approved its use on citrus, Commissioner Fried has taken a courageous stand in denying its use in Florida, sending a clear message that the health of our agricultural workers, public health, children’s development, and the quality of the environment will not be compromised by the approval of extremely hazardous chemicals in our state, ”

The background: The EPA announced in January that it was taking “aggressive” measures to protect the Florida citrus industry while maintaining public health and environmental protection.

The agency authorized the use of aldicarb on 100,000 acres for three growing seasons until April 2023.

Stephanie Parent, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, told POLITICO on Tuesday that the federal agency, with its approval, was protecting the chemical industry rather than people and wildlife.

“The EPA wants to allow this toxic pesticide to return to the market in Florida, where people, groundwater and surface water are all very vulnerable to it, while allowing sale and use upon re-evaluation.” , she said.

The Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association and the Florida Citrus Mutual, which intervened in the lawsuit, told the court in a brief filed Tuesday that the citrus industry is “fighting a losing battle” against the citrus greening disease and that its survival depends on aldicarb.

The disease, which is spread by the Asian citrus psyllid insect, has cost the industry $ 1 billion and 5,000 jobs a year, the associations said in their brief.

State Senator Ben Albritton (R-Wauchula), a citrus grower who is chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government, in January called aldicarb of “big silver bullet” in the fight against the greening of citrus fruits.

“You put this stuff on in the spring and it can give you six months of control,” he said in a committee presentation on the state of the citrus industry. “It’s a huge cost saving.”

“It’s a great product that can really help the industry,” continued Albritton. “I would also be the first to say it is highly toxic.”

What Happens Next: AgLogic Chemical LLC could request an administrative hearing challenging the state Department of Agriculture’s decision.

