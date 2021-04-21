‘No excuses’: Boris Johnson on tax insurance to secure ventilators for Covid-19 patients

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will offer no excuse for giving tax assurances by text message to inventor James Dyson to secure ventilators for patients suffering from COVID-19, as dispute over access to ministers deepened.

A series of cases have raised questions about whether former ministers, civil servants and some businessmen have easy access to the Conservative government. Opposition parties accused the government of cronyism.

The government denies the accusation and a spokesperson for Johnson said the PM did not break any rules because he briefed officials about the exchange quickly.

“I make absolutely no apologies … for changing heaven and earth and doing all I could … to secure ventilators for the people of this country and to save lives,” Johnson told the parliament after being invited by the Labor opposition. Party on the texts.

The exchange of texts between Dyson and Johnson occurred when the inventor commissioned his engineers to make a ventilator to alleviate anticipated shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dyson had asked the Finance Ministry not to change the tax status of its staff coming to Britain to work on the emergency project.

He also contacted Johnson directly, who replied: “I’ll fix it,” the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Dyson’s company, which announced in 2019 it was moving its headquarters from Britain to Singapore, developed a ventilator in 30 days.

Ultimately, however, the machines were not needed in Britain, which had sufficient supplies.

Dyson said in May that his company, known for its vacuum cleaners and fans, had spent around 20 million pounds ($ 28 million) on the project and that it would not accept any public money.