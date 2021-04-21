GOP faction wields antitrust threats, echo trumps populism





Some of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress are turning to a former president’s favorite tool: threatening antitrust action against American companies that politically cross them over voting rights or other controversial issues.

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri last week launched what he called an “opening round” to an ambitious anti-trust agenda by introducing legislation to crack down on large-company mergers and give officials antitrust more authority to break down dominant companies.

“Their political power follows their economic power,” Hawley said of American companies speaking out against Republican state-level proposals to tighten access to the vote.

Photographer: Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters / Bloomberg

Days later, Hawley and two other GOP lawmakers proposed removing the antitrust exemption that Major League Baseball has enjoyed for nearly a century. They hit back at the league for moving its All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver to protest Georgia’s new election law.

Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah, the senior Republican on the House antitrust subcommittee, joined Hawley in targeting the MLB antitrust exemption.

Hawley and Cruz are generally expected to be part of the 2024 GOP Presidential Primary Championship. By attacking big business, they are trying to position themselves as Trump’s political heirs. And by showing no sign of letting go of policies that aren’t traditionally Republican – like a return to the trust-breaking practices of the era of robbery barons – they are copying Trump’s populist style, without jail time. They also opposed the counting of the electoral college’s votes in the 2020 election and were seen as complicit in the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

Read more: Josh Hawley’s electoral voting gambit boosts political ambitions

“Big government is bad. Big business is bad. Big Tech is bad. Big Hollywood is bad. Any massive buildup of power is bad, ”Cruz tweeted on April 13.

Photographer: Al Drago / Bloomberg

Trump has paved the way for such rhetoric by showing that targeting large corporations can be politically popular, said James Pethokoukis, a member of the conservative American Enterprise Institute.

“It shouldn’t happen in a liberal democratic capitalist country that the government is used as a stick against companies or individuals or other groups where there are political disagreements,” he said. “It really is an authoritarian impulse.”

The MLB exemption, which Republican lawmakers have previously unsuccessfully tried to revoke, allowed franchise owners to limit the number of teams and block any move effort without fear of antitrust consequences. The league’s special status is not appreciated by other major professional sports leagues.

The momentum to break down trust is gaining momentum. Proud to join @SenMikeLee & @tedcruz in introducing a bill stripping MLB of its special antitrust exemptions – if you’re trying to override the will of the people you shouldn’t get taxpayer support https://t.co / Fs0rhD49nW

– Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 13, 2021

The backlash is broader than just sport. Many Republicans were furious when more than 100 business leaders on April 14 signed a letter defending access to the vote in response to measures taken in Georgia and other states to crack down on postal and postal voting. GOP lawmakers have criticized the actions of business leaders as an affront to representative democracy.

At issue, more than 300 bills in 47 states would restrict voting. Georgia’s new law extends certain early voting hours, but also gives voters less time to request ballots by post, limits the use of ballot boxes, and allows anyone to challenge voter eligibility at polling stations local.

The franchise battle widens the rift between Republicans and the business community, which emerged under Trump on issues such as trade and immigration.

Previously: CEOs weigh the donation, the decline in investments compared to voting rights

The Republican MLB bill has no chance of success, with Democrats in control of both the White House and Congress. But the threats point to a more adversarial relationship between the GOP and business that could worsen if Republicans regain control of Congress midway through 2022.

The full specter of Republican lawmakers has pushed businesses to take political positions, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who recently warned US businesses to “stay out of politics.”

McConnell’s office did not respond to a request for comment on whether he supported the decision to withdraw the MLB’s antitrust exemption. MLB representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Read more: McConnell denounces ‘industrial complex of outrage’ over election laws

Florida Senator Rick Scott also attacked large corporations in a letter to “Dear Woke Corporate America” ​​posted Monday by the Fox Business website. Scott wrote that Republicans will demand retaliation from business and professional baseball for opposing state suffrage laws. He said the GOP will take back control of Congress in November and that “there is a massive backlash coming.”

Some GOP lawmakers have gone so far as to say that big business is inherently bad and that Congress needs to change existing statutes so that they can be dismantled. Some of Hawley’s proposals echo those of Democrats like Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, who hope to rewrite century-old antitrust laws during this session.

“The awakened corporations want to run this country and Washington is happy to let them,” Hawley said when he introduced his bill last week. “It’s time to break them down and restore competition.”

On Monday, Hawley introduced the Bust Up Big Tech Act, a move to dismantle giant tech platforms and ban companies like Amazon.com Inc. from selling their own products alongside those of other retailers.

Carl Szabo, vice president and general counsel of NetChoice, an advocacy group that opposes government regulation of the Internet, called Hawley’s bill an attempt to “militarize antitrust for political gain” . Szabo, whose group represents companies such as Amazon and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, said it was “bizarre” to see a conservative lawmaker come up with a plan to give the executive more antitrust power, a goal Democrats policy.

“What worries me is that Republican lawmakers drawn to siren song to attack American technology” will open the floodgates to progressive policies, he said, expressing concern that Democrats only need a small faction in the GOP to get the 60 votes needed to pass their measures.

Hawley, Cruz, and Lee are also among Republicans seeking expensive liability immunity that allows big tech platforms – Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc., and Google – to decide what content to allow without fear of legal action.

The legal shield, known as Section 230, is unrelated to antitrust law, but it has allowed tech companies to evolve into giant platforms with enormous influence over political discourse. Many Republicans, including Trump, have long alleged that tech giants are biased against conservative views.

Read more: Fight against voting signals rift between big business and GOP

While Democrats may not agree with his motivation, they could benefit from Hawley’s interest in pushing his antitrust measure wider. It echoes elements of a proposal by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who chairs the Senate antitrust group.

Both measures would limit mergers for dominant companies and shift the burden of proof to make it easier for the government to win cases in court.

Trump has at times used his influential Twitter feed to target companies, including Jeff Bezos’ Amazon, and his administration has been accused of pursuing politically motivated antitrust cases.

An attorney for the Department of Justice told Congress last year that the political leadership of the department’s antitrust division opened an investigation into the automakers a day after Trump criticized “politically correct” leaders who refused to support his administration’s more lenient plan for fuel economy.

Charges of political interference have also clouded the ministry’s unsuccessful lawsuit to block AT&T Inc.’s acquisition of Time Warner, which owns CNN, a network repeatedly criticized by Trump. Towards the end of the administration, the Justice Department sued Google for allegedly abusing its dominant position in internet search.

Among the more than 100 business leaders who came together to support voting rights were Kenneth Chenault, former CEO of American Express Co., and Kenneth Frazier, CEO of Merck & Co. CEOs weren’t trying to take an ideological position. position, said Patrick McGinnis, a member of the Leadership Now Project, a coalition launched by a group of Harvard Business School alumni who helped organize the effort. He said that while companies have long been engaged in politics through donations and lobbying, speaking out is a new strategy.

“These questions are beyond ideology, they are fundamentally about how our democracy works and therefore how our economy works, because without a strong democracy the economy will falter,” McGinnis said.

– With help from Brett Pulley, Ryan Teague Beckwith and Luke McGrath

Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal.

LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos