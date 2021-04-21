Virtue Signaling CEOs’ left-wing activism won’t save them in the end

The political activism of some awakened CEOs stops when they demand sacrifices for their privileges. In just one recent example, Major League Baseball moved its All-Star Game from Georgia to Denver because Georgia’s new election law violates MLB values, although Colorado’s election law is More Strict than that of Georgia. Of course, the MLB also has a conflicting history of working with Fidel Castro’s Cuba and Xi Jinping’s China, two brutal authoritarian regimes known for their blatant human rights violations against political dissidents.

Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla, son of a Cuban refugee, sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred last week asking if Manfred would relinquish his membership at the exclusive Augusta National Golf Club, located in Georgia.

Indeed, if values ​​compelled MLB to move its all-star game out of Georgia, shouldn’t the same values ​​force Manfred to give up his Augusta membership? Of course not. Manfred’s political activism stops when he needs it authentic sacrifice of his privileged life, such as giving up access to an exclusive golf club.

He is not alone. Of the 100 business leaders and CEOs who gathered last week to oppose electoral integrity efforts in states following a chaotic election, a good number have attended the meeting virtually since Augusta.

The ultimate limit to left-wing CEOs’ political activism is the end result: As long as virtual signage doesn’t cost them anything, they’ll be more than happy to engage in it. If these CEOs had read the new Georgian electoral law as carefully as the annual reports of their companies, they would have learned that the new Georgian electoral law do not suppress voters. Instead, it makes the vote After accessible and builds voter confidence than the old state election law.

But why read the current law when President Biden already called it Jim Crow 2.0 and every left-wing corporate media repeated these talking points as if it were the administration’s propaganda machine? Biden and the Democratic Party?

The way awakened CEOs see it: Leftists firmly control the political power of this country and almost every other powerful American institution, from the media to universities. Through virtue signaling, these CEOs hope to protect their businesses and privileged lives from potential attacks by left-wing activists while polishing their company’s avant-garde image and seeking favor from politicians and the media. left.

These CEOs aren’t too worried about being boycotted by conservatives because conservatives who traditionally favor business over big government have historically not been well organized or effective at boycotting business. It is also difficult to boycott some large companies because their products or services are too ubiquitous. Therefore, the CEOs in question are comfortable supporting national left-wing policies, as they believe that such action results in little financial damage.

For the sake of profitability, these CEOs will not come out of Communist China either, no matter how gruesome the Chinese Communist Party’s human rights record is. Ultimately, they’ll be more than happy to transfer company technology and customer data to the Chinese government as long as they can maintain their access to China’s lucrative market. These enlightened CEOs will not stop their companies from marketing products made in China, even if it was forced labor or dirty coal. They will justify their actions or really, inactions on the basis of their financial responsibility to shareholders and strong personal compensation.

Yet these CEOs may have miscalculated. On the one hand, the Conservatives are fed up with corporate hypocrisy and how big business has consistently helped the left advance radical agendas. The boycott call has only intensified and the Conservatives are mobilizedto fight the awakened capital. Both theState level and in the US Congress, Republicans are discussing ways to remove tax breaks from awakened corporations.

It doesn’t look like big CEOs’ reliable support for leftist policies will protect them from a looming tax hike on corporations and the rich. President Biden and the Democratic-led US Congress must raise money to finance their large and comprehensive spending plans, such as infrastructure. Such a tax hike will hurt both businesses and the personal wealth of CEOs.

Finally, if the awakened CEOs believed their political activism would protect their businesses and privileged lives from future attacks by left-wing mobs, they couldn’t be more wrong. For revolutionizing crowds, capitalists are the symbol of an unjust world and the root cause of income inequality. Therefore, to create a just and equitable society for all, the capitalists must be dispossessed. Even though awakened capitalists think there is an end to their political activism, an end has probably already been determined on their behalf.