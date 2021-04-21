Erdogan enters row on Turkish Naharnet bank reserves





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday defended himself publicly for the first time against charges he oversaw the illegal depletion of the country’s central bank reserves. Opposition parties shot “Where’s the $ 128 billion?” into a political slogan after the central bank used large sums to try to prop up the lira as it fell to historically low levels against the dollar and the euro over the past two years. Economists say the purchases were within the purview of the Turkish government but were not fully transparent because they did not appear clearly on the balance sheets of the central bank and the finance ministry. Analysts say the use of some state-owned banks in purchasing has further clouded the picture and helped raise opposition suspicions of impropriety or collusion. “This money has not been offered to anyone or wasted,” Erdogan told members of his ruling parliamentary party. “It just changed hands and went to economic players … and a lot of it went back to the central bank,” he said in televised remarks. The Turkish lira lost 0.7% against the dollar during Erdogan’s speech. Turkey’s financial problems stem in part from Erdogan’s unconventional belief that higher interest rates cause inflation instead of slowing it down. He urged the central bank in 2019-20 to keep the rate low to help promote public lending and economic growth. But inflation continued to rise and the Turks converted their pounds into foreign currencies and gold to preserve their savings. The central bank stemmed the lira’s losses after raising its policy rate above the annual inflation rate – last reported at 16.2% – late last year. Erdogan also approved the departure of his controversial but powerful son-in-law Berat Albayrak from the finance ministry last November. Albayrak has been widely credited with pushing the policy of using the central bank’s reserves to prop up the lira while keeping interest rates low. Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Monday he wanted the central bank to release more data now on how it was using its reserves to support the lire. He also categorically rejected the corruption charges. “You can discuss the methods, but you can’t accuse anyone of corruption,” Elvan said.







