Modis’ speech had no empathy for the poor, those affected by COVID-19: Congress





Congress sharply criticized on Wednesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech to the nation on the COVID-19 situation on Tuesday. Congress said the speech was empty rhetoric, lacking empathy for those suffering from the pandemic and bringing them no relief. Chief Congressman Ajay Maken said during a press briefing that the Prime Minister’s 18-minute speech was disappointing and was a great disappointment to states and ordinary people who expected relief from him. He had no leadership, no empathy for the poor and those affected by the pandemic were left behind, he said. Maken accused the Modi regime of blatant mismanagement of the COVID-19 situation, saying it had shown no forethought and undertaken proper planning, either for vaccination or to ensure the availability of oxygen or medication. He said the prime minister needed to explain to the nation why India, despite being the largest producer of vaccines, only managed to vaccinate 1.3% of its citizens. He asked why the government had allowed the export of 6.5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine and criticized the existing waiver for making the country a vaccine leader into a vaccine beggar. Maken claimed that 11 lakh injections of Remdesivir had been exported even as the antiviral drug was now in short supply in the country. Why is it that although we are one of the largest drug manufacturers, we face a severe shortage of life-saving drugs? he said. The AICC Secretary General attacked the government for doubling oxygen exports amid COVID-19, failing to ensure an adequate supply of oxygen during the current crisis and now resorting to importing oxygen to meet domestic demand. He said India exported 9,300 metric tons of oxygen in 2020 during the pandemic. Modi ji must explain why his government wasted 15 months and failed to put in place adequate health infrastructure. Why did we not anticipate the second wave, when it is a global phenomenon? said the head of Congress. It is a one-person government, and it was completely ill-prepared to deal with the COVID-19 crisis because it was busy with the elections. Modiji is not our Pradhan Mantri. He is Prachar Mantri, he said. Maken demanded that the RT-PCR test capacity be increased and its price capped, so that it is within the reach of ordinary people. He reiterated Congress’ demand that as migrant workers are affected by COVID-19 restrictions, the Center should implement a monthly cash transfer of Rs 6,000 to their accounts and ensure adequate food supply to the poor. cities during lockdown or curfew.

