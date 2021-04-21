Federal agency accused South Dakota taxpayers for Noem of welcoming Trump to Mount Rushmore





PIERRE, SD (KELO) – People who were lucky enough to win tickets to enter the Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 3 did not have to pay, apart from a $ 1 processing fee, the privilege to see South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem welcome the US President. Donald Trump for a rare fireworks display.

Instead, South Dakota employers took part of the $ 1.5 million bill, and South Dakota residents unwittingly took care of the rest. Who has the money? Fireworks vendor Pyro Spectaculars Inc. received $ 350,000, but KELOLAND News found that most of it went to the federal agency responsible for managing the monument, the National Park Service.

State government expenditure records filed with the state auditor’s office show that the Republican governor’s administration authorized transfers totaling $ 470,000 – $ 300,000 on July 1, 2020 and $ 170,000 on July 22, 2020 – at the NPS office in Omaha, Nebraska. This information has not been disclosed before.

The $ 300,000 invoice included a page listing eight categories. They ranged from $ 133,694 for travel and overtime for NPS law enforcement, to $ 4,000 for printing credentials. There was no itemized list as part of the $ 170,000 invoice.

The fireworks returned to the public grounds of Mount Rushmore as a way to honor the Republican President, who at the time was running for re-election, and whose speech that night turned into a grim commentary on current American politics.

“Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to destroy our history, defame our heroes, erase our values ​​and indoctrinate our children. Angry mobs are trying to demolish the statues of our founders, disfigure our most sacred monuments and start a wave of violent crime in our cities, ”Trump said.

The monument was closed to the public on July 3 due to Trump’s visit. The way the governor and president came together over the event dated back over two years.

President Trump visited Sioux Falls in 2018 to raise funds for Noem’s election campaign. After winning, Noem, during a visit to the White House on December 13, 2018, told Trump about his trip to Mount Rushmore. Noem and then US Home Secretary David Bernhardt began to work out the plan.

The history of the memorial hosting an annual fireworks night in July began in 1998 and continued until 2009 as a visual celebration of the nation’s independence. No exposure occurred in 2002 due to the high fire risk. The National Park Service halted the exhibit in 2010 amid concerns about the dangers of fire and groundwater pollution.

Noem and Bernhardt signed a memorandum on May 6, 2019, agreeing that South Dakota could use Mount Rushmore for fireworks on July 3, 4 or 5, 2020. An environmental scan came next, followed by a conclusion. without significant impact if the fireworks resumed.

Noem’s office released a statement on May 1, 2020, confirming that Trump will be coming to South Dakota for the July 3 show. On June 15, 2020, South Dakota Assistant Secretary of Tourism Wanda Goodman signed the Special Use Permit Agreement with Patricia Trap, then Superintendent at Mount Rushmore, and Herbert Frost, Regional Director of the National Park Service .

The South Dakota Department of Tourism issued a press release after the July 3 event stating that the state government spent approximately $ 1.5 million and received over $ 22 million in global media coverage. , saw about $ 2 million in direct spending and collected about $ 160,000 in tax revenue. .

A KELOLAND News article reported much of the itemized expense. About half a million dollars has still not been accounted for.

Trump was the last US president to attend an event at Mount Rushmore while still in the White House. President George HW Bush visited the memorial on July 3, 1991, to mark his 50th birthday with a daytime speech. Other presidents included Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1953 and Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1937. Calvin Coolidge spoke there in 1927 as the sculpture of the faces began.

Regional Director Frost wrote the March 11, 2021 letter to the State Department of Tourism, saying the National Park Service had changed its mind. The governor, who campaigned for Trump in various other states last year, challenged the decision and, in an April 13, 2021 tweet, challenged President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

“President Biden has made Independence Day a target date to ‘mark our independence from this virus.’ What better way to celebrate than with fireworks at Mount Rushmore? Noem asked, on a Fox News article about it.

Noem had promoted South Dakota as an open state during the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning she did not issue a mask warrant or force businesses to close. Many in the July 3 crowd weren’t wearing masks.

She made her point again in a second tweet later the same day of April 13 – “What better way to celebrate America’s birthday and our ‘independence from this virus’?” – in a photo of the fireworks display on the granite resemblances of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

This photo is now at the top of his governor’s Twitter account.

Noem also issued a press release on the dispute that day – which was Thomas Jefferson’s birthday – and included a link to his written response to President Biden.

KELOLAND News asked its communications director if she was interpreting the word “ start ” that appears on page two of the 2019 memorandum with the secretary inside at the time as being in effect for 2021 and beyond. of the. “That’s correct,” Ian Fury replied.

State tourism officials were asked Monday and Tuesday by KELOLAND News about the story. They were busy with other tasks and working on the answers, according to a spokesperson.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos