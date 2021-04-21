Donald Trump claims his wife Melania has not had any plastic surgery, says ‘she’s perfect’





Donald Trump’s infamous tweet in June 2017 – which has since been deleted, following his ban on social media – where he lashed out at MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, claiming she was “bleeding a lot of a facelift ”, emerged from a conversation between the political host and the Trumps in their bedroom.

During a recent chat with host Molly Jong-Fast on the ‘The New Abnormal’ podcast, Brzezinski revealed that she and her husband, Morning Joe cohost Joe Scarborough, unfortunately (as she put it!) A working relationship with the former president and Occasionally visit him at his Mar-a-Lago residence at Trump’s request.

In 2016, Brzezinski and her husband visited the former first couple in Palm Beach, days after undergoing cosmetic surgery to reduce the wrinkles under her neck. “I actually had like a thing on the sides of my neck, as I guess they call it like a chin crease,” she told Jong-Fast on April 12. “Four days later it’s New Years Eve and Trump calls Joe and he’s like ‘Where’s Mika?’ He’s still obsessed with me.

Still “crazy” for painkillers after going under the knife – and against her husband’s advice – she made the trip and found herself having a conversation with Melania about her recent surgery in the couple’s bedroom. during what she described as a “woman to woman” chat.

“Melania was very curious to know [the procedure]Brzezinski said. That’s when Donald came over and joined the ladies and said, “You know, Melania didn’t do any work. She is perfect.’ I’m like, ‘This is awesome.’ ”

Forgetting the initial exchange, a few months passed and Brzezinski made derogatory remarks about Donald on Morning Joe. It wasn’t long before the 45th president lambasted his appearance on Twitter. Donald criticized Brzezinski’s intelligence, claiming she had a “low IQ” and calling her “Crazy Mika”, in addition to saying that she was “bleeding” from her face when he visited.

After Donald’s remarks, a host of political leaders (including at least seven Republican senators) condemned his personal attack on MSNBC host – including Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Maine Senator Susan Collins.

“It’s not correct,” Kansas Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins tweeted, according to Time. “As a woman in politics, I am often criticized for my appearance. We must work to empower women. ”

Brzezinski revealed she heard about the tweet while on air and explained that all she could do was “literally laugh out loud,” adding: “I thought it was was the funniest thing I have ever read. “

