Boris Johnson’s complacency about Indian Covid variant exposes us during dangerous phase of pandemic

It seemed for a moment that Boris Johnson had turned a new leaf. He had chaired a successful vaccination program. The timeline he set for ending England’s lockdown was cautious and data driven. The hesitations and indecision of the opening phase of the pandemic appeared to have been corrected.

But now he seems to be making the same mistakes again. And nothing demonstrates it better than the response to what is happening in India.

The country looks into the abyss. Even though he has administered around 127 million doses of vaccination, Covid infection rates are out of control. There are over a quarter of a million new cases every day. Hospitals are overflowing. Some crematoriums operate 24 hours a day. The healthcare system is on the verge of collapse. And worst of all, there are growing anecdotal reports that the peak is affecting those who have received the vaccine.

Why could it be? The answer lies in the evolutionary viruss struggle with our increasing immunity. We are at a key moment in the pandemic, and Covid-19 is under great pressure to survive the measures we have taken against it.

When the virus infects one of us, it starts to copy itself. Some of these copies are imperfect mutations. They happen at random, but whenever they are beneficial they are more likely to reproduce and become established.

The Kent variant, for example, was more transmissible, so it could wipe out a population even when under heavy social restrictions. He did so with brutal efficiency, dropping from 3% of cases in England to October 2020 to 96% of them at the beginning of February.

Now that we have started to vaccinate, the most dangerous variants are those which can evade immunity. The virus has an outer envelope, part of which allows it to attach itself to and infect human cells, like the curves of a puzzle. When we develop immunity, our antibodies and T cells learn its shape, create their own respective puzzle to adapt, then neutralize or destroy it.

Mutations that modify this form, interfering with the way in which antibodies and T lymphocytes recognize specific parts of the virus, therefore allow it to develop. Countries with a high infection rate and partial vaccine deployment are the worst breeding grounds, as infections offer many opportunities to mutate while deployment gives a selection advantage to evade immunity.

The events in India could be due to a variant known as B1617. This variant has a specific mutation, called L452R, which could potentially be able to evade an immune response. A recent research article found that the mutation can evade cellular immunity. It can also be more contagious.

We do not yet have good data on this. India isn’t chaining the test results fast enough that we can be confident what’s going on. But there are reasons to be concerned, and a lot independent experts are exactly that.

Some Argue there is not yet a sufficiently solid evidence base to be alarmed about. UK authorities are currently analyzing samples of B1617 and have yet to confirm it as a variant of concern.

For the UK, this raises a political question that has haunted us throughout the pandemic. Are you acting early and preventively? Or are you waiting until you have concrete proof, at which point it might be too late? During the second and third lockouts in England, it was this prevarication that allowed cases to spiral out of control, costing tens of thousands of lives.

And yet, once again, Johnson follows the latter path. India announced it was concerned about the variant on March 24. It was almost a month ago. The UK has done nothing. Inexplicably, Pakistan and Bangladesh were put on the list on April 9, but India was left out. Even when the variant was later discovered in the UK, the government failed to act.

It wasn’t until Monday that the prime minister finally canceled a trip to the country, put India on the red list and introduced surge tests. Before the red list decision, people were free to come to the UK from India, even for tourism.

There are now over 100 cases of the Indian variant in the UK. The numbers seem small, but that’s how the Kent variant started as well.

We could take other measures. We could impose short local lockdowns lasting two weeks in areas where cases emerge, in order to break the chain of transmission. And we could close the borders, so the variants don’t have a chance to enter the UK in the first place.

But instead, they were lagging behind. No drastic action is taken as the variant is still under investigation. Once again, we refuse to take the kind of aggressive preventative measures that might limit the pain of lockdown later on.

We might be lucky. L452R may turn out to be less worrying than it currently appears. The decision to put India on the red list may have come just in time.

But if it does, it will be what it is: luck. We are exposing ourselves to the virus’s most dangerous period, when its evolution competes with our growing immunity. Johnson seems determined to repeat the mistakes of the past.