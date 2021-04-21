Pakistan’s digital momentum will be a game-changer – News





“Brand Pakistan” will be officially launched by the end of May this year.

The growing wave of digitization that has swept through Pakistan will be a game-changer for many Pakistanis overseas, experts said.

Several initiatives launched as part of this digitalization dynamic, such as the Roshan digital account, are already bearing tangible results, while the forthcoming introduction of many more, including a court to resolve land grab cases and a long-term national tourism strategy, will address key issues that foreign Pakistanis have faced in recent years.

Launched by the central bank, in cooperation with eight banks in the country, the Roshan digital account is designed to attract more remittances to strengthen Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. According to reports, remittances to Pakistan from the country’s diaspora remained above $ 2 billion for the 10th consecutive month in March 2021, reaching $ 2.7 billion, up 43% from the previous month. same month last year. Cumulatively, remittances grew to $ 21.5 billion in fiscal year July-March 2021, up 26 percent from the same period in fiscal 2020. State Bank of Pakistan credited the government’s proactive policy measures and the introduction of Roshan digital accounts as contributing to the sustained increase in remittances.

Short accelerated

Another key issue that will soon be resolved for overseas Pakistanis is the introduction of a fast-track tribunal to identify and resolve land grabbing issues. Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that these courts will soon be set up in the coming months, from Islamabad. Land grabbing disputes, which can last for years in a normal court, will be resolved in just a matter of weeks, Bukhari said. Another good news for many overseas Pakistanis who want to explore their home country more while on vacation is the launch of a national tourism strategy and portal.

“We recently completed our 10-year tourism policy, as well as a 5-year tourism action plan. We have created an online portal for “Brand Pakistan” which will be officially launched by the end of May this year. We want people to see Pakistan for what it is, and we want people to recognize Pakistan for all of its natural beauty. We want them to see Pakistan as an exotic destination, ”said Bukhari.

Digitization to stimulate the economy

Ahmed Shaikhani, President of Pakistan Business Council Dubai, also highlighted how digitization has proven to be an effective tool for the growth of the country’s economy.

“The Roshan digital account initiative is very unique and one of the game changers for the economy. This is the first time that the government has put in place a very simple fund transfer mechanism on such a large scale. The most important thing about this initiative is that it is not only about remittances but can also be used as an investment tool for overseas Pakistanis in the short and long term. This initiative is one of the main reasons why foreign remittances have increased to the country. “

He added: “The introduction of an online justice system is also a very important step in tackling the problems of land grabbing. Through this system, overseas Pakistanis can apply and register their issues online in a court, and a judge will hear the case, and a decision will be made within 60 days. Shabbir Merchant, Managing Director of Champion Neon, said constant change, development and innovation is a healthy sign in an economy and “the only way forward”.

“The digitization campaign across Pakistan is a very good sign and it is a very healthy indicator of progress and prosperity,” he said. “This includes the safe and secure movement of remittances, the resolution of various disputes, investments and the creation of new businesses. The success of this digital transformation will also have a positive influence on a number of different sectors that will contribute to the growth of the Pakistani economy in the years to come. These include tourism, hospitality, travel, e-commerce, banking, logistics, real estate, manufacturing, and renewable energy. It will also help to attract new investments from various entities in the country. “

“During the recent visit of Zulfiqar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, he further strengthened Pakistan’s existing and new ties, and how it is proving to be a viable investment platform with the tourism potential of Pakistan. Pakistan, and find ways for overseas Pakistanis to make a useful contribution to the economy, ”he added.

– [email protected]

Rohma Sadaqat I am a journalist and sub-editor at the Khaleej Times Business desk. I mainly cover and write articles on retail, hospitality, travel and tourism industries in UAE. Originally from Lahore, I have lived in the UAE for over 20 years. I graduated with a BA in Mass Communication, with a concentration in Journalism, and a double minor in History and International Studies from the American University of Sharjah.If you see me on assignment in Dubai, please do not hesitate to contact me. stop, say hello, and we can chat about the latest kitten videos on youtube.

