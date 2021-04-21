Politics
PM Modi to attend Leaders Climate Summit on April 22 at Bidens invitation
- US President Joe Biden had invited 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to a two-day virtual summit to galvanize the efforts of major economies to tackle the climate crisis.
Through hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATE APR 21, 2021 at 6:01 p.m. IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Leaders Climate Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden on April 22, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday. Biden had invited 40 world leaders for the two-day virtual summit to galvanize the efforts of major economies to tackle the climate crisis.
The Prime Minister will make his remarks on “Our collective sprint to 2030 at the first session of the Leaders’ Summit from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. IST. The leaders invited to the summit represent the member countries of the major economies led by the United States. Forum on Energy and Climate and People Vulnerable to Climate Change.
The ministry said in a statement that summit leaders will exchange views on various issues related to climate action, including nature-based solutions, climate security as well as technological innovations for clean energy. The leaders will also discuss how the world can align climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development, while respecting national circumstances and sustainable development priorities, he added.
According to the US State Department, the summit’s themes include mobilizing public and private sector funding to drive the net zero transition and help vulnerable countries cope with climate impacts. The summit will also feature subnational and non-state actors who are committed to green recovery and a fair vision to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The 40 world leaders who received the invitation include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, German Chancellor Angela Merkel , Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, among others.
The summit is one of many major climate-related events ahead of COP-26, a global event slated for November 2021. All sessions will be webcast live and open to the public.
