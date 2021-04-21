Pakistani economy in bad shape is no longer a revelation due to poor public sector performance: report





ANI | Updated: April 21, 2021

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 21 (ANI): The Pakistani economy is in bad shape is no longer a revelation, as the performance of its projects fell to only 58% over the period of 2018-20, compared to 70% in 2017-2019 in due to the management of the public sector (PSM) and water sectors. An editorial in The News International published on Wednesday said: “Pakistan’s economy is in bad shape is no longer a revelation, but the Independent Evaluation Department (IED) report on Asia The Development Bank (AfDB) is revealing in its content. In its latest report, the AfDB revealed that Pakistan’s project performance fell to just 58% during the 2018-20 period, down from 70% in 2017-19. the decline is the result of the country’s poor performance in the public sector management (PSM) and water sectors, ”it says. According to the editorial, the corollary of this was the fact that Islamabad had to pay millions of dollars in engagement fees under the PTI-led government during the two-year period ending in 2020. ” Sustainability is another source of concern because it is perpetual. Fiscal instability leads to uncertain cost recovery arrangements which, in turn, make the energy sector unsustainable with growing circular debts. When the AfDB report qualifies the overall development impact as “less than satisfactory,” it should serve as a reminder to the government, “Moreover, the 35% year-on-year decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) over the past year. of the first three quarters of the outgoing fiscal year comes as a surprise only to those who have not paid attention to investment models in A Daily Times editorial published Wednesday noted: “The 35 percent drop in a Year-over-year FDI in the first three quarters of the outgoing fiscal year comes as a surprise only to those who have not been paying attention to investment models in the country. He added: “FDI has always been declining, but a clear trend has emerged over the past five years or so, as the country has started to rely heavily on China for the most serious types of investments. . home. The pandemic has also played a very negative role, of course, since Pakistan’s efforts to reach other countries for FDI have yet to bear much fruit precisely because of this. “

Unrest has gripped Pakistan since April 12 when Saad Rizvi, leader of the recently banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), was arrested in Lahore for threatening a civil disobedience campaign against the government unless he expelled the French ambassador over the re-publication of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in France last year. Violent protests paralyzed major cities and highways throughout the week, resulting in the deaths of six police officers and more than 800 injured , according to the government, as reported by Arab News. TLP calls on the government to honor what it says was a commitment made in February to expel the French envoy by April 20 for publication of the cartoons. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, insists his government is only committed to discussing the issue in parliament, but if Khan followed TLP demands and severed diplomatic relations with France, it would affect Pakistani exports to the EU and would lead to poverty, unemployment and inflation. Recently, as Pakistan’s financial debt continues to grow, the World Bank set tough conditions for loans of 1.5 billion dollars, such as an increase in electricity tariffs, the introduction of new energy and fiscal policies, putting government in a difficult situation which is already seeking to review the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Even if the debt and Pakistan’s external liabilities continue to grow, its dependence on foreign commercial loans has grown at a rapid rate as the country has raised dollars. 3.110 billion through this head out of a total of 7.2 billion USD inflows of external loans during the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year. The News International, foreign commercial loans of $ 3.11 billion and $ 1 billion from Chinese deposits helped the government achieve the net transfer of inflows in the current fiscal year. (ANI)

