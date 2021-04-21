Molly Forbes: retiree who faced Donald Trump at Aberdeenshire golf course dies aged 96





A woman who fought Donald Trump while her home was surrounded by his Aberdeenshire golf course has died aged 96.

Wednesday April 21, 2021, 7:07 p.m.

Updated Wednesday April 21, 2021, 7:19 p.m. Molly Forbes in the kitchen of her mobile home – which she called Paradise. PIC: Montrose Pictures.

Molly Forbes passed away peacefully Sunday at a nursing home near Dyce with a funeral service on Tuesday, which would have been her 97th birthday.

Ms Forbes lived in her mobile home which she called Paradise next to her son Michaels’ farm in Mill of Menie with Mr Trump offering to buy the land to make way for his Trump International Golf Links.

He described the Forbes house as a pigsty with personal attacks on their way of life continuing as he pursued development. The Forbes refused to sell.

Molly Forbes collects water from a stream after her water supply is lost. PIC: Montrose Pictures.

The Forbes water supply was then cut off when the golf course started up.

She gained a sea of ​​support from around the world after appearing in the documentary Youve Been Trumped, directed by Montrose filmmaker Anthony Baxter, which focused on the locals’ struggle against the tycoon.

Mr. Baxter paid tribute to Ms. Forbes. He said: She was so inspiring, she cared so much and had so much dignity.

Read more

Read more

Edinburgh Gallery says the TV documentary sparked new interest in the land … Molly Forbes, who fought Donald Trump as he built his golf course in Aberdeenshire next to her home, has died at the age of 96. PIC: Montrose Pictures.

Mr Baxter said Ms Forbes had an incredible love for Menie’s landscape and cared deeply for the animals. A hen keeper, she knew the character of her birds intimately and played Radio Scotland in the garden to ward off foxes, he added.

The Trump treatment of Ms Forbes and her son has led to mail bags from supporters around the world as well as unannounced visitors to fan heaven hoping to meet her.

Mr Baxter said: “People coming to Scotland from the United States would look for her. They wanted to meet Molly.

“It was just his beautiful nature. She’s like the grandmother everyone wants to have alive. Someone with this wonderful wisdom, this warmth and this ability to connect with someone, whether they are three years old or 93 years old.

In 2010, the Forbes lost their water and Mr. Baxter was arrested while trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the loss of supply.

Mr. Baxter said: It was not in his nature to complain. She just went to the burn to get water to bathe in and make cups of tea.

“That’s the first thing she would do when you showed up for a cup of tea.”

After the water supply was lost, Ms Forbes told photographer Alicia Bruce, whose portrait of Ms Forbes hangs in the Scottish National Portrait Gallery: All the attention makes me feel like a celebrity and Im nae. I am just an ordinary person. I live in Heaven, my home in Menie, but it feels less like Heaven these days.

Mrs. Forbes, the daughter of a boat captain, served as a Land Girl in World War II and then worked on farms. Later, she worked in the canteen of Grampian Television.

In 2010, Ms. Forbes raised a judicial review in sessional court of the decision to license the golf course, but subsequently dropped her case. Trump International Golf Links initially sued for costs against Ms Forbes, but subsequently withdrew her claim.

Ms Forbes later said she would have mercy on America if Trump were elected president.

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We are counting on your support more than ever, because the change in consumption habits induced by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers.

If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos