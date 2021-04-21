Biden faces calls for pledge to recognize Armenian genocide

WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden faces calls to recognize the Armenian genocide more than a century ago, which he has pledged to do as a candidate, but who could further complicate an already strained relationship with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A bipartisan group of more than 100 House members on Wednesday signed a letter to Biden calling on him to become the first US president to officially recognize the systematic murder and deportation of hundreds of thousands of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire from l ‘modern era. -day Turkey.

The letter, led by Democratic Representative Adam Schiff of California, was sent days before the annual Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day commemoration on Saturday. Turkey’s foreign minister warned the Biden administration that the recognition would hurt relations between the United States and Tukey.

The shameful silence of the United States government on the historic fact of the Armenian Genocide has lasted too long and must end, lawmakers wrote. We urge you to keep your commitments and speak the truth.

Biden as a candidate marked Remembrance Day last year by promising that if elected he would recognize the Armenian genocide from 1915 to 1923, saying silence is complicity. He did not offer a timeline for keeping the promise.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the president would have more to say on Remembrance Day on Saturday.

If Biden were to follow through, hell would almost certainly face repression from Turkey, which has managed to convince previous presidents to avoid the problem.

Earlier this week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu insisted Turkey was not concerned about any decision Biden might make, but also suggested such a move would elicit a harsh backlash.

If the United States wants our relations to worsen, that is for them to decide, he said in an interview with the Turkeys HaberTurk news channel.

Biden and Erdogan’s relationship got off to a good start. More than three months after starting his presidency, Biden has yet to speak with him.

Ties between Ankara and Washington, which once saw themselves as strategic partners, have steadily deteriorated in recent years due to differences over Syria, Turkey’s cooperation with Russia and more recently over Turkish naval interventions in the eastern Mediterranean. , which US officials described as unsettling.

Biden during last year’s campaign drew the ire of Turkish officials after an interview with The New York Times in which he spoke of his support for Turkish opposition against autocrat Erdogan. Still, Turkey hoped to restore the relationship. Erdogan enjoyed a warm relationship with former President Donald Trump, who did not lecture him on Turkey’s human rights record.

In the past, Turkey’s crooked arm was, well, was such a good friend that you should stick with us on this, said Aram Hamparian, executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America, whose members have launched a campaign to encourage Biden. recognize the genocide. But they turn out not to be such a good friend.

Hamparian said he hoped Biden would follow suit. He noted that the sting of former President Barack Obama who failed to follow through on his 2008 election pledge to recognize the Armenian genocide still persists for many in the Armenian diaspora.

Samantha Power, who served as United Nations ambassador to Obama and was appointed by Biden to serve as USAID administrator, and Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes have both publicly expressed their disappointment that Obama did. has not acted on the matter. Obama feared straining relations with Turkey, a NATO member whose cooperation was necessary for military and diplomatic efforts in Afghanistan, Iran and Syria.

Power said in an interview with Pod Save the World in 2018 that the administration was a bit played by Erdogan and others invested in postponing a declaration of genocide.

Biden sought to send the message that the United States will be a greater force to speak out against human rights abuses and promote democratic standards under his leadership. It’s a departure from Trump, who has found connections with autocrats, including North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Russians Vladimir Putin, Erdogan and others.

Yet early in his presidency, Biden was criticized for not taking action directly against Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, even after the release of US intelligence findings that the crown prince had approved an operation to to kill or capture the American journalist Jamal Khashoggi. . He has also been criticized for failing to follow his condemnations of China’s oppression of Uyghurs and other minorities in western China with tougher action.

Gonul Tol, director of the Turkish program at the Middle East Institute in Washington, said that as Erdogans’ influence had waned and Turkey’s economy was suffering, the reaction of Turkish leaders could be muted.

Biden spoke of human rights abuses in countries around the world, including Turkey, but it didn’t go far beyond his rhetoric, Tol said. It is a chance for him to defend human rights with lower stakes.

–

Associated Press writer Suzan Fraser in Istanbul contributed reporting.