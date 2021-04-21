Vaccination certificate is incorrectly shared as death certificate with PM Modis image





A photo accompanying a Publish is claimed to be an online death certificate containing the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. Let’s check the facts in the message. The archived version of the message can be viewed here. Claim: The online death certificate is marked with the PM Modis image. Made: The photo accompanying the message contains a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, not a death certificate. Therefore, the claim made in the message is FALSE. When the image reverse image search is done, it brings us to a press article, where the same image is available. The image available here is of a better resolution. By observing closely, one can easily see that this is a provisional COVID-19 vaccination certificate. According to the article, searching PM Modi for increasing COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik demanded that if Modi’s photo was printed on vaccination certificates, his photo should also be put on death certificates. The inclusion of PM Modi’s photo on vaccination certificates was a controversial From the beginning. According to the picture, the person’s vaccination was done in Delhi. The image has the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as the exhortations in English (Together we will defeat Covid-19) and in Hindi (davai bhi aur kadai bhi, drugs as well as rigor). Therefore, the photo accompanying the message is not an online death certificate, but a COVID-19 vaccination certificate with the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos