On climate, US and China pledge to cooperate, but competition will also be importantExBulletin

toggle legend Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

President Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua, agreed last week that China and the United States, the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases, should cooperate to tackle the climate crisis.

But with bilateral relations at their worst in decades, and few details emerging from their meeting in Shanghai, observers have been left to guess what that cooperation might look like.

Meanwhile, competition with China is becoming a key part of the Biden administration’s response to climate change. Some analysts say it could be a good thing.

Angel Hsu, an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill who studies public policy, climate and China, was initially surprised by the important mention of the need to meet “the ambitions of an autocratic China” in Biden’s $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan, unveiled last month.

“But then I thought if it really leads to productive competition and kindles a fire under the Americans to try to compete with China on clean energy, then maybe that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. “, she says.

“We need the United States, frankly, to feel late and lose this race for clean energy,” says Hsu, “because it is”.

toggle legend By Han Guan / AP

By Han Guan / AP

The climate scenario has shifted in recent years.

Under the Obama administration, the United States contributed to political action, including with China. The two governments have launched a climate dialogue and interaction between local governments, universities and business has intensified.

In 2014, President Barack Obama and Chinese leader Xi Jinping jointly announced ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets, leading by example and paving the way for the Paris Climate Agreement a year later, says Joanna Lewis, China climate scientist at Georgetown University.

“But, yeah, I think we’re in a different situation now,” she said.

Former President Donald Trump effectively sidelined the United States from the climate discussion, overturning dozens of environmental regulations, calling climate change a hoax, and removing the United States from the Paris agreement.

He also took a much more confrontational approach in Beijing, one that Biden’s team has not abandoned and which analysts say has made cooperation between the two countries more difficult in all areas.

In contrast, Beijing has invested money in green industries, prompted policymakers to pay more attention to the environment, and pursued goals of reducing the country’s dependence on fossil fuels. In September, Xi said China will achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

toggle legend Andy Wong / AP

Andy Wong / AP

In a speech on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken took note of China’s dominance in some green industries, such as solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, and electric vehicles.

“If we don’t catch up, America will miss the opportunity to shape the world’s climate future in a way that reflects our interests and values, and we will lose countless jobs for the American people,” he said. he warned.

Li Shuo, senior policy adviser at Greenpeace in Beijing, says it’s hard for Beijing not to be skeptical about the US climate commitment, at least on the diplomatic front.

“In a way, the United States is catching up, and in their eyes, the Chinese, they kind of held up the fort. So it is politically unfair, from their point of view, that the United States is now coming back and asking others to do more, ”he said.

To complicate matters, Kerry said he wants to isolate climate issues from the many sticking points in the relationship, while Beijing sees the climate as inseparable from the larger situation of deteriorating bilateral ties. Some suspect it may help explain why China did not know until Wednesday whether or not Xi would attend a virtual climate summit hosted by Biden on Thursday. (He will be.)

Competition between China and the United States in green sectors looks set to heat up and, according to Hsu, could create a “race to the top”.

Blinken said there are dozens of clean energy categories in which “no one has claimed dominance.”

“And, with an elimination of our domestic and foreign policy, any of them can be led and fabricated by Americans,” he said.

Beyond technology and industry, there is also an opportunity to compete with China in funding green projects around the world, says Edward Cunningham, director of Chinese programs at the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation at Harvard University.

“The developing world in particular could benefit greatly from a form of increased guided competition on sustainable infrastructure,” he said.

And the timing might be right for the United States as well, he says, as China’s infrastructure loans around the world have dwindled in recent years.

“When you peel the onion and talk a lot about competition, whether it’s clean tech competition or infrastructure competition,” he says, “I think there are some things that can be good. ‘they are well managed.