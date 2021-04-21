The Chinese ambassador was not present in the hotel affected by the bomb: Sheikh Rashid – Pakistan





Posted on April 21, 2021 11:59 p.m.

The explosion took place in the parking lot of a private hotel

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Sheikh Rashid Ahmed of the Interior said Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong was staying at the hotel affected by the blast, although the ambassador was not present at the hotel at the time of the explosion.

Speaking to a private television station, the Home Secretary revealed that there were threats to carry out terrorist activities in Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Sheikh Rashid condemned the explosion and expressed his deep regrets for the loss of precious lives. The Minister requested a report on the incident from the Secretary General of Balochistan.

He said the enemies of the country do not want a peaceful and developing Pakistan and want to create obstacles in Imran Khan’s path.

Sheikh Rashid said the explosion was a matter of serious concern, adding that the atmosphere of terror would be eradicated. He said India does not want to see peace in Pakistan and is deploying such tactics to distract from the worsening coronavirus situation.

Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said the blast was unfortunate, adding that they were investigating the incident and action would be taken against the terrorists involved in the blast. He clarified that the explosion did not take place inside the hotel but in the parking lot, which is far from the main hotel building.

He said at least 13 people were injured in the blast. VIPs and foreign delegates come to the hotel, but they stay inside while only the hotel management and security personnel remain in the parking lot.

