Andrew Giuliani to meet Trump as he prepares to run for New York governor





Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani and a former Trump White House public liaison, will meet the former US president in Mar-a-Lago next week as he finalizes his plans to launch a campaign for Governor of New York.

“I’ll be there next week for a two to three day swing where we meet donors, interview potential staff and talk to former president,” Giuliani, who has spoken to Trump three times since the news broke. of its governor. Ambitions were shattered earlier this month, CNN told CNN in an interview on Tuesday.

“From a self-interest perspective, I want the president to be as involved as he wants, but I would still advise him to keep his powder dry and not decide who to support until we get there. in the fall or next winter, ”he added.

Trump’s endorsement of the GOP primary, which already includes his longtime friend Rep. Lee Zeldin, could be key in what is expected to be a crowded field of candidates vying to become the first Republican to occupy the mansion governor since 2006. The former president reunited with Zeldin ahead of his campaign announcement on April 8 and would lean in to back the four-term congressman if he needed Trump’s help during the campaign. the primary, according to two people familiar with Trump’s thinking.

Zeldin, who raised US $ 1 million in the first 24 hours after announcing his campaign, was endorsed on Monday by four county Republican Party presidents who said they considered him the best candidate to face the governor Andrew Cuomo if the Democratic leader goes ahead. with an offer for a fourth term.

“He released some very aggressive fundraising numbers, so I think he set the tone,” New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy said of Zeldin in an interview with Spectrum. News. “It is now up to the rest of the potential candidates to decide whether they are going to hit that pace, exceed that pace or not.”

But the momentum behind Zeldin hasn’t stopped Giuliani’s plans to throw his own hat in the ring next month.

The 35-year-old former Trump aide, who moved to New York City in January after splitting time between Manhattan and Washington during his tenure in the White House, began meeting with influential Republicans across the state on last weekend to take their temperature on the race. In many of those conversations, Giuliani said he made a commitment to visit each of the state’s 62 counties within the first month after launching his campaign.

Part of Giuliani’s strategy is to infuse his campaign with Trump aides he knew during his time in the White House, including a former colleague to whom he recently offered the post of deputy campaign manager. He has already brought in Republican agent Jake Menges, who worked closely with Giuliani’s father during his tenure as mayor, to manage his campaign and is considering several potential private sector hires.

Earlier this week, Giuliani also resigned his role as a contributor for right-wing television station Newsmax, which had added him and Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller to its on-air guest list. paid shortly after the departure of the former president.

“My time in the Public Liaison Office has helped me see how business leaders react to public policy work, so I look at a lot of different people from the financial world as well as people confidence that I know from Trump. White House, ”he said.

Its campaign manager, Menges, is a former lawyer and lobbyist who helped launch Keep Florida Great, a Trump-aligned super PAC, ahead of the 2020 election, after working as an adviser on the presidential campaign of the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson. As recently as 2019, Menges performed advisory work for the governments of Liberia and Kosovo.

While Cuomo has yet to make a decision on whether he will seek another term – a decision potentially complicated by the recent spate of sexual harassment allegations and the impeachment inquiry he faces – the prospect of a Republican overtaking gubernatorial in deep blue New York next fall is widely seen as unlikely. Even with Cuomo mired in scandal and sharply rising violent crime rates, the state legislature remains solidly Democrat, and the state has not elected a statewide Republican since former Governor George Pataki won a third term in 2002.

Giuliani himself has never been elected to public office and may meet resistance from some New York Republicans given his closeness to Trump, including the approval rating among GOP voters in his home state. fell in the wake of the Jan.6 uprising on the Capitol and its exit from whites. Housing. If he declares his candidacy next month, Giuliani will become the fourth Republican to officially join the race. Beyond Zeldin, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and businessman Derrick Gibson have also launched campaigns.

